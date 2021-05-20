Submitted News

The National Beta Club at Manchester High School has proudly been named a 2021 National Beta Grand Slam Service Award winner. The club earned this award by spending an average of 100+ hours per member serving their school, community, and state this year.

As one of the four pillars of National Beta, service is encouraged to help students learn to demonstrate the motto, “Let Us Lead by Serving Others”. By showing dedication to service, Manchester Jr. Betas helped contribute to over 472,037 hours served by clubs across the nation this year. Collectively, Betas also raised $420,271 for various organizations and charities. The Jr. Beta club at Manchester joins a group of only 21 other schools to earn the award this year.

Club sponsor, Mrs. Romona Applegate, stated “This is the second year in a row that our Jr. Beta Club has achieved this high honor awarded for community service hours”. Members participated in such service missions as a Diaper Drive for Adams County Women’s Crisis Center, donations of food, bleach, toys, leashes, puppy pads, and more to both the Adams County Humane Society and the local dog pound, Village Clean-Up, child sponsorship, as well as the continued support of the local Community Care Center. With only 27 members, each member averaged 108.481 service hours for a total of 2,929 hours. And that was with the COVID-19 pandemic!

Members will each receive a commemorative pin and the club will receive a custom Louisville Slugger mini-baseball bat to proudly display in their school.