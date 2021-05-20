Fuller recipient of Dr. Francis L. Stevens Legacy Scholarship Award

News Release

The Adams County Medical Foundation awarded the $1,000 Dr. Francis L. Stevens Legacy Scholarship to Molly Fuller from West Union High School. Molly will be attending The Ohio State University this fall majoring in Physical Therapy. She will be graduating from West Union High School and will also be a Summa Cum Laude graduate from Southern State Community College. Molly maintained a 4.0 GPA from both institutions and has been employed at Unger Construction since 2019.

Aaron McCann stated in his reference letter for Molly, “She demands of herself perfection and is willing to do what it takes to meet her expectations. As a competent leader in the school, Molly is involved in many school organizations and is a key member in each. Molly has served both as a captain of our school’s soccer team and as an officer for the National Honor Society. In addition to being a leader within our school, Molly has also attended the OHSAA Leadership Conference at The Ohio State University.”

Molly has volunteered in Karisa Miller’s first grade class for the past two years. Miller stated that “Molly is a young lady who makes a big impression wherever she goes. She is very responsible and a leader among her peers”.

In Molly’s application letter, she spoke about witnessing personal growth and sacrifice from her parents and came to realize that part of her job as a teenager, is to serve others, not be self-serving. The Adams County Medical Foundation is very pleased to award the Dr. Francis L. Stevens Legacy Scholarship to Molly and wishes her great success in her educational endeavors.

The Adams County Medical Foundation awarded $5,000 in scholarships this year and a total of $23,000 in scholarships to Adams County students since 2013. The Dr. Francis L. Stevens Legacy Scholarship is funded by his family and the Foundation is very grateful for their generosity. The Adams County Medical Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization with a local board of directors.