Adams County Capitol Day comes to Winchester

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

On May 14, Leadership Adams and the Adams County Commissioners hosted Adams County Day at the Capitol.

Usually held at the statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, the event was relocated locally due to COVID-19 and held in the Winchester 3CU gymnasium in Winchester, Ohio.

“Everything rises and falls on leadership. I challenge you today to be the leader that God created you to be,” said Leadership Adams Executive Director Mike Parks.

Adams County Economic and Community Development Director Holly Johnson presented on the Winchester Industrial Park.

“This is going to be a six-acre park on State Route 32 off of Dorsey Road. This has been in the works since 2018,” said Johnson.

Partnered alongside Adams County Community Improvement Corporation in the development of the park was JobsOhio, Anthony Baker, Amanda Fraley, OhioSE, Southern Hills Community Bank, Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission, Appalachian Regional Commission, Adams County Regional Water District and CT Consultants.

In 2018, Adams CIC acquired 36.23 acres for $217.398. In 2019, Adams County Commissioners purchased 19.55 adjacent acres for $146.692.50. In total, land acquisition was $364,085.50.

“We received a grant from JobsOhio for $4.3 million, so part of the access road will be a $3 million project. You will see a $9.5 million project when it comes to sewer in the unsewered areas out there,” said Johnson.

Additionally, a 12” water main and water tower will be added, a $4.5 million project.

“You have a $500,000 broadband grant that was received,” said Johnson. This will extend fiber-optic broadband approximately 5.9 miles to the park.

“The gas expansion, I know that’s been a big topic of conversation for everybody. The CIC has sent a letter of engagement to Frost, Brown and Todd Attorneys to be able to start the financial package for the $15 million that it’s going to cost to be able to put the gas line expansion from Highland County to the Village of Seaman and into the park,” said Johnson.

There will also be a $500,000 rail spur adjacent to the site along the northwest border.

“The Winchester Industrial Site Project is basically a $33 million project. The project is to be able to utilize an opportunity zone to be able to help industry [and jobs] come into Adams County,” said Johnson.

Johnson reported that interest had already been expressed by businesses for the park.

State Director Bill Stanley of The Nature Conservancy was next to present.

The Nature Conservancy was started by Dr. E. Lucy Braun, a botanist from Cincinnati, Ohio.

“She loved Adams County; she loved the prairies that are part of the Edge of Appalachian Reserve. Part of the origin of our organization is right here in Adams County and in Ohio. She also helped to find our first preserve, Lynx Prairie at the Edge of Appalachia,” said Stanley.

Lynx Prarie started out as a 42-acre parcel a little east of West Union, Ohio. It was purchased for the rich plant community and prairie species.

“Since 1959, we’ve continued to buy land, because this place was so compelling. Today, we have — with the Cincinnati Museum Center as a strong partner — together we own a little over 120,000 acres. With the support of a lot of community leaders, we have continued to build on that. It’s not just about the land; the land is an important part of it, but we’re also interested in protecting waters,” said Stanley.

Ohio Brushcreek and Scioto Brushcreek are both high-quality streams TNC are working to protect.

“We’re trying to create opportunities for the community to enjoy the property and to draw tourism to the area. We’ve made a big effort, particularly in the last five years, to build new trails and improve our signage. Most recently, we built a new trail at Cedar Falls. We’re [also] really starting to try to incorporate the history of the community, not just the natural history, but the industrial history,” said Stanley.

The trail has been open a little over the year and is very popular, he said.

“We have really tried to be responsive to community needs. We’re looking for ways to better partner in the future. One of our main partners has been Adams County Visitors and Tourism Bureau with Tom Cross. We really feel like if we can figure out ways to make nature provide economic opportunities for the county, that’s what we want. We want to provide both for our mission, protecting lands and waters, but also the economic vitality of the region,” said Stanley.

Adams County has seen exponential growth in its tourism from 2014 to 2019 of 35 percent.

“Adams County’s tomorrow is right now. Where do we want to go next with this community? As an example of some of the things we’ve been doing — in addition to the tourism opportunities — we’re providing educational opportunities. We have also been providing monetary contributions to the seven townships where our properties are, a little over $15,000 a year. I’m committed to continuing that, and looking for other ways that we can invest in the community,” said Stanley.

The Edge of Appalachia is their largest investment and flagship preserve.

“Some of the things we’ve been talking about are getting more involved in sustainable forestry. We’re also looking at ecosystem services. We’re exploring both of those things at the Edge of Appalachia. Again, ecotourism and potentially many other things,” said Stanley.

The Nature Conservancy has worked with the state, too, on trying to open up the waterways better for canoe access.

Up next was Head of Economic Development Dana Saucier Jr. of JobsOhio.

“So, COVID-19 hit, and if you think about the 10-year growth coming out of the 2008/2009 [economic crisis] the economy overall has been on an uphill growth pattern. JobsOhio is obviously contributing to helping Ohio grow, but we were also stockpiling rainy day funds. So, we did a series of COVID-19 relief measures. We also helped the state buy PPE. We bought over $70 million in PPE. We were chartering planes to get [equipment] flown in because frankly PPE wasn’t made in Ohio or the United States anymore. [Ohio] Governor Mike DeWine kind of weaponized us to help the state fair better,” said Saucier.

JobsOhio is also looking at broadband solutions for more disconnected areas.

“Since our inception, we’ve invested $1.2 billion. We’ve done over 2,800 projects, and created 210,000 new jobs. We’ve attracted $64 billion of new investment from companies. We’ve retained $36 billion in retained payroll,” said Saucier.

During the COVID-19 crisis, JobsOhio did a liquor buyback to help bars and restaurants, loan programs and an Appalachian Growth Fund, which provided smaller loans to businesses in Appalachia.

“In a downturn where unemployment hit near depression-level, what’s fascinating is we stayed true to our mission. Throughout the pandemic, we closed over 307 new projects. It’s actually our second-best year ever,” said Saucier.

2019 through 2021 first quarter, OhioSE saw $85 per capita versus Columbus at $21 per capita.

“You should be extremely proud of the state. I’ve never seen resiliency as I’ve seen through this pandemic. New business filings just hit a record. For the second year in a row, we won the Governor’s Cup, which is per capita projects across the U.S. Ohio has now won that two years in a row,” said Saucier.

Ohio has become Top 10 as the best place to do business, he said.

“The biggest issue we have is making sure people outside of Ohio know that. So, we’re working on marketing Ohio, particularly to the coast. We want to point the spotlight on Ohio so that they see Ohio is a great place to come to set up a business,” said Saucier.

Last year, Ohio was put on the international stage for the governor’s leadership at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’re #3 in manufacturing workforce, and number #9 in most diverse industry base, which speaks to Ohio’s resiliency. We’re also just a central place to do business. We’re a one-day drive from 60 percent of the market. We’re #1 most affordable, and #2 in quality of life,” said Saucier.

Looking ahead, JobsOhio will make their first business to take care of businesses here now.

“We do business retention and expansion visits. About seven out of 10 deals that we do are with current Ohio businesses. We want them to grow first. We want to get Ohioans back to work, and we’re investing heavily in diversifying. The other thing, too, is COVID-19 has really exposed — you know, you’re hearing about ship shortages in the auto industry and other things that were interrupted during COVID-19 — that’s exposed companies to maybe refocus. We’re seeing a big influx of companies that had offshore jobs and businesses now wanting to reshore. Our supply chains have to be tightened up to where they’re more predictable,” said Saucier.

JobsOhio is working to help small businesses grow here, he said.

“Typically, economies that grow at a faster than average pace have a very good entrepreneurial ecosystem, so we’re working to invest $50 million in helping small companies have the capital to grow. In some cases, we may even take equity in the company. We did about 38 investments in companies thus far,” said Saucier. \

JobsOhio has set aside $250 million to invest in sites over the next five years; getting infrastructure to them and making them more ready for companies to occupy.

In the near future, JobsOhio will be releasing a “playbook” that will give communities advice on how best to spend their COVID-19 relief dollars.

Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks, Ph.D., was next on the agenda.

“At one point last spring, traffic volumes had declined 50 percent compared to 2019. At ODOT, we looked for ways to cut what we were spending on ourselves but not harm the locals in any way. We saved money, and we actually kept our system in a state of good repair. Traffic numbers last year began inching back up, so we were able to have $1.6 billion construction program last year even though we were in the middle of a pandemic. By early May, we realized the pandemic was changing the economy, and that there was more and more freight traffic. They actually were higher than they were the previous year,” said Marchbanks.

Nonetheless, ODOT did take a financial hit.

“ODOT received a revenue reduction of nine percent and about $174 million for fiscal year 2022. We anticipate a reduction of eight percent, of another $159 million for fiscal year 2023; however, we continue to take care of all main highway maintenance and preservation. We will also continue to fund our highway safety and local programs at pre-pandemic levels. Some of the projects that are included to make roads safer are adding turn lanes on State Route 136 at the intersection of State Route 32,” said Marchbanks.

ODOT will also repave existing roadways, repair and replace various bridges and culverts in Adams County over the next two years. Also in future projects, ODOT will widen State Route 73 to allow GE to more safely transport large jet engines.

ODOT has also expanded its ability to fix road slides more efficiently.

“The pandemic also had a devastating impact on the safety of our roadways. Overall, traffic was down by 15 percent last year, unfortunately, traffic deaths did not decline. They actually rose seven percent. Ohio ended the year with approximately 80 more traffic deaths than the year before. Pedestrian fatalities were up 38 percent, intersection fatalities up 40 percent and motorcycle fatalities up 29 percent. We suspect that fatalities have gotten much worse because people are driving distracted. What is occurring here in Adams County since Jan. 1, 2020, is troubling,” said Marchbanks.

Since Jan. 1, there have been 719 crashes. This year, preliminary traffic death data is up by 35 percent over last year.

“This is certainly a trend we do not want to see continue further this year. Driving at extreme speeds, not wearing a seatbelt, using an electronic device, or driving while impaired by drugs and alcohol are choices that drivers make. These accidents and these deaths are preventable,” said Marchbanks.

Introduced to the House, Ohio House Bill 283 would make driving while handling any electronic device a primary traffic offense and also increase fines.

Deputy Director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Mindy Bankey reported on the astounding growth seen in outdoor activities in Ohio.

“COVID-19 has totally transformed our system. But, what we saw was a tremendous desire for people to get outdoors. Alone in our parks, camping and infrastructure of that nature, we saw a 100 percent increase. Hiking has exploded,” said Bankey.

Detour Mobile and Web App will provide information on trail systems in Ohio for adventurers to explore. Learn more at https://ohiodnr.gov/wps/portal/gov/odnr/go-and-do/outdoor/ohio-trails-app/detour-app.

“We are extremely excited about the Welcome Center [coming to Adams Lake]. [Hopefully] we’ll get that project underway [soon]. We do think it’s going to continue to grow the area, bring people as a tourist attraction as well as help us improve our facilities in this area,” said Bankey.

Bankey said the county can expect to see more capital projects happening and additional improvements. There will be continued investment in Adams Lake, such as sewer improvements.

“One of the things we’re really focused on right at the moment are storybook trails. We’re hoping that we can add one here as well. It’s an effort to get kids involved and growing with their literacy efforts,” she said.

Tranquility Wildlife Area Shooting Range will have an updated facility; suspected to open next fall.

ODNR also developed the HuntFish App for Ohio’s hunters, anglers, and shooters to buy licensing, game check, and communication with the Ohio Division of Wildlife through mobile devices. Learn more at https://ohiodnr.gov/wps/portal/gov/odnr/buy-and-apply/hunting-fishing-boating/hunting-resources/huntfishoh-mobile-app.

ODNR will also be updating and improving more Adams County trails and parks, and adding more pollinator beds.

“We encourage people to continue to stay involved, pick up your trash,” said Bankey.

As the event came to a close, President Paul Worley of the Adams County Community Foundation expanded on his organization. ACCF started in 2019.

“This year, we’re going to be awarding four $1,000 scholarships for the first time. We’ve also been able to give out awards to the Humane Society, and the Shop With a Cop Program. As time goes on, we’re going to look for more ways to partner with organizations in the community,” said Worley.

Adams County Community Foundation is an endowment fund. An endowment fund is an investment fund established by a foundation that makes consistent withdrawals from invested capital.

The capital or money in endowment funds is often used by universities, nonprofit organizations, churches, and hospitals. Endowment funds are typically funded by donations that are deductible for the donors and are used for specific purposes.

“Our mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in Adams County. We want to be able to touch all the different aspects of Adams County. We want to be able to help with schools, hospitals; whatever that need is, we want to be able to help support it,” said Worley.

Worley encourages churches, organizations, or individuals interested in setting up an endowment fund to contact members Mike Pell, Kent Gulley, John Condon and John Lawler.

“This endowment fund allows us to leave that legacy for future generations. That one-time gift can impact your kids, grandkids and everybody else that lives in this community that we love so much,” said Worley.