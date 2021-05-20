Long before the days of white burley stopped being the king of the cash crop of this area, change was taking place. Tobacco plants were sown and raised in seedbeds. To start the season of a burley crop began in a tedious and careful way with the formation of what all farmers referred to as the “seed beds”. At that time in my youth I watched and studied and also collected all the wood I could find and burned an ash bed that initially sterilized the earth of all weeds that you could, and left a nice and rich an ash bed for the seeds to begin their growth toward the tobacco warehousel.

Tobacco farmers prided themselves in creating tobacco beds that would be full of plants and as void of weeds as possible. The fewer the weeds, the prouder the farmer. (It has always been a sure thing that a farmer would find things to be boastful about. I know I did.) . As time moved on the chemists invented methyl bromide or as the farmers called it, gas. With this the earth was plowed, worked into shape, and covered with plastic and then the gas was released and left on for 24 hours to kill the weeds. This was effective and there was no need for a fire. However, if my memory is correct, methyl bromide on white clover increases growth and doesn’t kill it. (That was called bad chemistry.)

In the years after I stopped raising tobacco, greenhouses began popping up on every farm. Tobacco moved on up to being started by placing the seed in the seed pack just like the plants at Burpee’s and the packs were raised on water. From there the plants, when ready for the field, would be collected in trays and placed on a rack in front of those who set the plants and a bit of back-breaking labor was removed. I have to think that is so but I never got to experience it. .

Once you could pull back tobacco bed cotton and see the beginnings of plants the next step was called weeding the tobacco bed. At our farm, my Dad would select a few good burlap bags and fill them with what he referred to as clean straw. This meant wheat straw that was exempt of weed seeds and usually found where wheat had been raised on a tobacco patch. As we all knew, the patches were the cleanest spot of soil on a farm. Once Dad got enough bags filled for the crew he was anticipating he would load them on the pickup truck and head to the first tobacco bed to be weeded.

At the location of the tobacco beds, all who were going to be helping would arrive with a pocket or paring knife in hand and wait to be assigned a burlap bag. Once equipped you waited for the cotton to be removed and either be assigned or just decide where you are going to begin. After this, the rest of the time could be described as very boring. To remain kneeling or on your side from the start of a new day until quittin’ time can only be described as no fun. As a day would move on one could almost hear the clock tick, that was how fast the time passed.

Something that caught the crew off guard was the great outdoors on a sunny day with the temperature high enough to get me to be in either a short-sleeved shirt or removing my shirt all together. This move and similar ones would raise our spirits and even though we were carrying out dull work, we were soaking up the rays. By the way had anyone thought much about those rays? Personally I can answer that with a big old NO! Lest I remind you we don’t really feel the sun’s rays until out of what seems like nowhere your arms or back or maybe even legs would begin to feel warm. Here is where we all know that when you can feel the heat, it;s way too late. You are now very sunburned.

Yes, we are now sunburned. The enjoyment can be derived from pulling weeds is now gone. As a matter of fact, by that time of day your back has been bent so long that it can only hurt, Once a neighbor who was helping us weed a bed saw me sitting beside the bed and barked at me that I had to stay bent over as you will never get any weeds pulled being comfortable. (Painful but true.) I just touched on a good part of this job. That was when you were knelt around a tobacco bed your friends and neighbors would stop, open up their pocket knives, and begin weeding along the side of the bed while they visited. This was a common practice, a good bit of information was exchanged during a visit, and if you were the one visiting, you picked the time to close your knife and say you had to leave. I liked that part.

Occasionally you got lucky, there would hardly be a weed, and you could be done before a sore back or sunburn. Then there would be the terr4ible misfortune of making a tobacco bed on a strip of white clover as not only did it take forever, but it took at least three times to weed to allow the plants to grow. Therefore, as one can see it was no wonder that agriculture and chemistry advanced in this area. I do regret missing an era in tobacco that had a reduction in the labor of raising the crop.

True, there was much labor in just getting this crop started, but we all knew with a start would be a good ending.

I really hated weeding a tobacco bed and for all of the obvious reasons. As we weeded and the plants grew, we could see the progress and think things were getting better. Better, that was until it was time to pull the tobacco plants so the patches were to be set out. Weeding the beds was just a warmup to the rest of the spring.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If interested in more of his stories he has two books of them for sale. You can contact Rick at houser734@yahoo.com. Or just write to Rick at P.O. Box 13 Bethel, Ohio 45106.