Adams County Library News

By Allison Burton

Get ready for some summer reading! The Adams County Public Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales” begins Tuesday, June 1 and will end Saturday, July 31. Children, teens, and adults can sign up at their local library branch or online via Beanstack to read books and earn prizes. The reading completion goals for each age group are as follows: Kids (0-9) = 300 pages; Teens (10-17) = 600 pages; and Adults (18+) = 1,000 pages. In addition to physical books, eBooks, and audiobooks also count toward your reading goal. For young children, books read to them will also count. You can begin signing up for our Summer Reading Program on June 1. We would like to thank the sponsors who support the Summer Reading Program, including the Friends of the Manchester Library, Friends of the North Adams Library, Friends of the West Union Library, the Peebles Magazine Club, and many local businesses.

For this year’s Summer Reading Program, we also resume our in-person summer programming. Although the number of programs will be limited and will require participants to pre-register, wear masks, and practice social distancing, each library has some exciting programs planned. To kick off our “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program, join us for our Family Traditions Animal Adventures Petting Zoo. Ryen Shiveley and some of his animal ambassadors will visit each library branch so you can meet and learn more about these fascinating creatures. Each library will have different animals showcased, and each library’s program will be on different days from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The dates this program will be at each library are as follows: West Union Library (937-544-2591) – Monday, June 7; Peebles Library (937-587-2085) – Tuesday, June 8; North Adams Library (937-386-2556) – Wednesday, June 9; and Manchester Library (937-549-3359) – Thursday, June 10. Space is limited, so secure your spot by calling your local library using the phone numbers above. This event is supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Don’t forget, the last day of each Adams County Public Library branch’s Curbside After School Meal Program are as follows: West Union Library – Monday, May 17; Peebles Library – Tuesday, May 18; North Adams Library – Wednesday, May 19; and Manchester Library – Thursday, May 20. In this program, children, ages 18 and under, are eligible to receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week, along with a kids craft kit. Children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up these meals from 3 – 5 p.m. on the days listed above by calling the library upon their arrival and stating the child’s name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Remember, the Hoxworth Blood Center will hold a blood drive at the Peebles Library on Tuesday, May 25 from 12 – 6 p.m. in honor of Wildlife Officer Kevin Behr. Any and all healthy adults are welcomed to donate much-needed, life-saving blood for use in our region. To schedule your appointment at the Peebles Library’s Blood Drive, please call Hoxworth at (513) 451-0910 or visit the link on our website: adamscolibrary.org.

Library Resource Spotlight: Wondering what type of snake you saw in your yard? Check out :What’s That Snake?”, an online resource that helps you identify snakes common in and around Ohio. You’ll answer a few simple questions with pictures to help you match your snake to one of Ohio’s 30 species and subspecies of snakes, including its three venomous species. This website also includes information about popular snake myths, as well as breed specific information about each species like their habitat, body length, and diet.

All Adams County Public Library locations are open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website.