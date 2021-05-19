I know there are a lot of you who actually take your valuable time to read my columns and for that I thank you. Writers often talk about their influences and where they got their writing style and for me that is a plain and simple answer- my Dad. Dad used to write a weekly column for the old Ripley Bee, usually on the topics of politics or sports, and sometimes even a combination of the two, as you will soon see. We both try to write with a bit of seriousness at times and a bit of humor at times, and I know it worked for him, guessing the jury might still be out on me.

I wrote a few weeks ago about the ridiculous state of the sports card industry, and the inability of just the average collector like myself to go to WalMart and even find a single pack of cards available for purchase. Well, when I was a youngster of 13 that wasn’t an issue and I really didn’t care about WalMart, but my parents made sure my collection was secure, even when the prices went up out of the blue. (They couldn’t be a nickel a pack forever.)

About a week ago after another fruitless trip to the local mega-store, I recalled that many years ago my Dad had written a column about how the card industry had been hit by inflation. Of course, my Mom cut it out of the paper and taped it to a blank sheet along with a wrapper from 1974 Topps baseball. I decided to let my Dad do the talking this week, so close your eyes and transport yourself back to the year 1974- Gerald Ford, inflation, and baseball cards.

In President Ford’s first address to the people in the United States, he pegged inflation as this country’s number 1 enemy. Now to most of us that was not too startling a revelation as we have been aware of the ugliness of inflation for some time. This unwelcome visitor to our society has touched the lives of each of us in one way or another during the past several years. Unfortunately, we have had to accept that which inflation has brought to us whether we liked it or not, but the time has now come when Public Enemy Number 1 has taken one stop too far. It has gone beyond that which I can any longer tolerate.

When my favorite steak rose to over $2 a pound, I didn’t complain too much, after all, I reasoned, the beef raisers have to make a decent living also. So I cut a few corners here and there and continued to enjoy the luxury of a good sirloin steak. When the great energy crisis hoax came into being and gas skyrocketed to unheard of levels, I threatened, on several occasions, to boycott all gasoline stations but soon came to discover that the old “lizzy” wouldn’t move without the stuff, so again, being the compassionate person I am, I reasoned that the service station operators should be entitled to a decent profit the same as the beef raisers, It was at this stage of the game that I realized what a treacherous fellow I was dealing with when I found out the poor service station operators were not making any more profit than they were before the price of petrol went out of sight.

When the Ford Motor Company announced the price of its 1975 Lincoln Continental would increase from $8,000 to over $11,000, I simply decided that my longing for this mechanical masterpiece would have to go unfulfilled. After all, what can it do that my Chevy can’t? As you can note at this point, I still retained some sanity. When my food bill began to slowly rise each week I began to cry, “Foul play!” The car, the gas, O.K., but surely P.E. #1 would not stoop so low as to attach to that which we need for existence. It was at this point that I realized this vicious perpetrator of hard times knew no scruples. When an announcement was made that utility rates would increase by 17 percent, I began to cry, “Does this monster know no end?” I now realized that we were in a full scale battle with P.E. #1. Late summer came and with it the annual task of clothing the offspring for school. When our favorite department store had the nerve to charge me $15 for a pair of “overall britches” for my seven-year old son, I questioned the clerk as to what happened to the old $2.98 britches of years gone by. The clerk very calmly and cooly answered, “Inflation”.

P.E. #1 had won another battle. After all, what kind of father would I be to send my seven-year old dynamo to school “streaking”. The Public Enemy No. 1 six, me zero.

All of these crises I was able to bear but as I previously stated, our arch enemy had now taken things one step too far. It has now placed its ugly foot on hallowed ground. It has now entered that which I can no longer rolerate. It is now time for rebuttal. I came to my decision several days ago when my oldest son came bursting into the door disturbing one of my after-dinner siestas, which I occasionally enjoy during the NBC Nightly nNws which daily conveys the advancement of P.E. #1 to its viewers.

You might well imagine my astonishment at the words, “Dad, quick give me 15¢. They ain’t a dime no more!” I first thought it was a bad dream but quickly decided it wasn’t when I felt two muggy hands pulling at me and repeating the words, “They ain’t a dime no more!” I first thought it was a dream but quickly decided it wasn’t when I felt two muggy hands pulling at me and repeating the words.” They ain’t no a dime no more, What ain’t a dime no more. Baseball cards, football cards, they ain’t a dime no more. The lady at the store said a dime wasn’t enough, that I had to have 15¢. Quick Dad, 15¢. Hurry, they’ll all be gone before I get back!” Being a good father and compassionate as I am, I dug into what P.E. #1 had left me this week and succembed to the pleas of a 13-year old card collector. To think no longer can these youthful hero worshippers purchase pictures of their idols for a dime. Just think a 10¢ Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, or Willie Stargell will be no more. Little did I think in my wildest imagination that P.E. #1 would ever invade the sanctity of this age-old tradition of the very young at heart, card collecting.

As I now daily sit and try to outmaneuver P.E. #1, I long for the day when President Ford announces P.E. #1 has been defeated. Oh, hurry Mr. President! Meanwhile my youthful card collector has just informed me that his 1954 Joe Nuxhall has increased in value due to “inflation”.