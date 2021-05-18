WU Alumni and Friends awards scholarships

Submitted News

Setting Appalachian Ohio students up for success is a critical part of creating a region abundant with possibilities. That’s why many donors to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) have created scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post- secondary education. The citizens of Appalachian Ohio know that setting their students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can do for the region.

FAO partners with the West Union Schools Alumni and Friends Educational Fund. The West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund was created to support the educational purposes and activities as determined by the West Union Schools Alumni amd Friends Endowment Committee.

In 2021, the West Union Schools Alumni and Friends Education Fund awarded scholarships to two graduating seniors of West Union High School. Molly Fuller, the daughter of Carrie and Robbie Fuller, who will be attending The Ohio State University and Braxton Blanton, the son of Amanda Blanton and Kris Blanton, who will be attending WestVirginia University. Each student will receive $1000 for the 2021-22 academic year and another $1000 for the 2022-23 academic year provided they maintain a high GPA and remain in good standing.

The West Union Schools Alumni and Friends Educational Fund along with the FAO worksto attract philanthropic resources in the form of gifts, grants, or bequest to continue theinvestment in educational opportunities.

If you are interested in how you can help, please contact Dennis Sizemore or send your donation to West Union Schools Alumni and Friends Education Fund, P.O. Box 444, West Union, OH 45693.