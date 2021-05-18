Mills, Grooms lead Indians to sectional win

Peebles’ Caleb Blomer celebrates at second base after his seventh inning base hit in the Indians’ 10-0 sectional tourney win over South Gallia on May 15. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Saturday evening postseason baseball came to Peebles High School on May 15 as the Indians opened Division IV sectional action, hosting the South Gallia Rebels. On an absolutely perfect night for baseball, the Indians sent their large contingent of fans home happy as they run-ruled the Rebels 10-0 in six innings to advance on in tournament play.

It was a great overall performance from top to bottom for the Tribe, with a couple of players especially standing out. Senior Dawson Mills got the starting nod for the home team and turned in a dazzling performance, throwing a five-hit shutout and fanning 10 South Gallia hitters. Freshman leadoff hitter Gage Grooms went 4 for 4 and scored 3 runs to pace the Peebles offense.

“We were coming off two tough losses, so this one was a nice win for us,” said Peebles head coach Kenny Dick in his postgame radio interview. “We did a good job tonight of putting the bat on the ball and that’s what we have been working on.”

“Gage (Grooms) has really stepped into that leadoff hitter’s role and we sure look forward to his next three years. Dawson (Mills) did an exceptional job tonight. He’s our number two starter and he threw just enough pitches to still be available Tuesday if we need him. Our defense did the job behind him, not a single error.”

After Mills allowed a air of one-out hits in the top of the first but worked out of trouble, the Indians got their offense rolling, scoring three times in their half of the frame. Grooms led off with a single to left followed by a walk to Wyatt Cluxton. Brock Johnson singled to left and when the South Gallia left fielder let the ball get by him, Grooms scored the first run of the night. Zane Porter followed with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Cluxton to make it 2-0 and Johnson crossed the plate with the third run of the inning when Easton Wesley bounced into a fielder’s choice.

For the next three and a half innings, the two teams put nothing but goose eggs on the scoreboard, but that changed when the Tribe came to the plate in the bottom of the fifth. Again, Grooms got thing started, this time with an infield hit, hustling out a ground ball to shortstop. An infield pop up by Cluxton fell between three Rebels for another infield hit and a sacrifice bunt by Johnson put runners at second and third. Porter followed with a ground ball to short and the throw home was too late to nab Grooms, who scored to make it 4-0. A Mills sacrifice fly to center scored Cluxton and when Wesley reached on an error, Porter came across to make it 6-0 after five.

The Rebels had a scoring opportunity in the top of the sixth when they got a leadoff double followed by a base hit to right, but the runner was thrown out 9-2-4 on the play with the lead runner stopping at third. Mills got the next hitter on a fly ball to center and the runner on third did not go back to tag up, and an ensuing strikeout ended the threat.

The Indians put the “W” in the bag in the bottom of the sixth by putting four on the board. Zane Knechtly led off with a walk and came all the way around to score when a base hit to right by Caleb Blomer was mishandled by the South Gallia right fielder. Blomer was cut down trying to steal third for the first out but Grooms followed with his fourth hit of the game, then stole second and third, then scored when Cluxton reached safely on an error.

Cluxton later came home on a balk and later bases on balls to pinch hitter Connor Myers and then Easton Wesley brought home the final two runs that clinched the run-rule 10-0 triumph for the home team.

With that Saturday night victory, the Indians earned a trip to a Division IV sectional final game, one that was set for Tuesday, May 18 at #3 seeded Portsmouth Clay.

“We played Clay back at the beginning of the season and lost a close one,” said Coach Dick. “I’m hoping that like tonight we’ll put the bat on the ball and come away with a win.”

(The results of the Peebles-Clay game were not available at press time.)