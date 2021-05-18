Jeffrey A Powell, 57 years, of Otway, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at his residence.

Jeffrey was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on March 26, 1964, the son of Forrest and the late Mary (Burchett) Powell. .

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother, and by a sister, Dolores Adams. He is survived by his wife, Kelly (Smith) Powell, whom he married on April 22, 1998; and by two stepsons, Mark Smith of Wheelersburg, Ohio and J.D. Conley of Portsmouth. Jeffrey also leaves his father, Forrest Powell of Otway; and a sister, Melissa Cotton of Otway.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.