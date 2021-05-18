Greyhounds run rule East in sectional opener

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After completing a 14-10 regular season, Coach Josh Reaves and his Manchester Greyhound varsity baseball squad opened postseason play on their home field on Saturday, May 15, hosting the Sciotoville East Tartans in a Division IV sectional semi-final contest. The result of the evening was the Greyhounds moving on in tourney play as they used two big innings to post a six inning 12-2 run rule win over the visiting Tartans.

Coach Reaves sent right hander Aaron Lucas to the mound in the sectional opener and the Tartans got off to a good start, tallying a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. The combination of leadoff hitter Kevin Cam Justice reaching on an error, a double to right center by Ethan Rase, and a base hit by starting pitcher Landehn Pernell gave East and early 2-0 advantage.

The Hounds tied it up in the bottom of the second when Logan Bell reached on an error, stole second and third, then scored on a Cade Colvin ground out to get Manchester on the board. With two outs, Drew Kennedy reached safely on another Tartan error and came home on a Karson Reaves base hit to even things at 2 apiece.

The contest remained deadlocked until the Hounds came to bat in the bottom of the fifth and gave themselves some breathing room, scoring five times with Lucas, Ryland Wikoff, Kyle Reaves, Jackson Poole, and Bell all crossing the plate to give the home team a 7-2 lead.

After Lucas tossed a 1-2 3 top of the sixth, the Hounds sealed the deal in the bottom half, again plating five runs to enforce the mercy rule and send their faithful home happy. The Hounds did their damage off of Pernell and reliever Billings, who didn’t retire a batter after being called in from the pen. The game-clinching score came home on a Daulton McDonald base hit , giving the Hounds win #15 and sending them on to the sectional finals.

Lucas went all the way on the hill for the Hounds, giving up just three hits and the two first inning runs, while striking out eight Tartans. The Manchester offense produced seven hits, two each by Poole, McDonald, and Karson Reaves, with Poole also driving home five runs. The Hounds took advantage of Tartan miscues in the field, five of their runs being of the unearned variety.

With the win, the Greyhounds advanced to a Division IV sectional title game, as they will face a familiar foe in fellow Southern Hills Athletic Conference member Whiteoak. The Hounds-Wildcats match up is slated for Tuesday, May 18 in Mowrystown with a trip to the district semis on the line.

BOX SCORE

Sciotoville East

200 000— 2

Manchester

020 055— 12

East Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): C. Justice 3-1-0-0, Rase 3-1-1-1, Pernell 3-0-1-1, L. Justice 2-0-0-0, Escamilla 2-0-1-0, Duncan 2-0-0-0, Sparks 2-0-0-0, Roe 2-0-0-0, Billings 2-0-0-0, Team 21-2-3-2.

Extra-Base Hits: Rase 2B

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Wikoff 2-2-0-0, Kyle Reaves 3-2-0-0, Poole 4-2-2-5, Bell 2-3-0-0, Colvin 2-0-0-1, Neria 1-0-0-0, Ballinger 1-0-0-0, McDonald 4-0-2-2, Kennedy 3-1-0-0, Lucas 1-2-1-0, Karson Reaves 3-1-2-2, Team 25-13-7-10.

Extra-Base Hits: Poole 2B

East Pitching: Pernell (L) 5 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 97 pitches

Billings 0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 25 pitches

Manchester Pitching : Lucas (W) 6 IP, 3 H, w R, 1 ER, 8 K, 66 pitches