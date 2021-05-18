Dunkin is three-peat winner of Sumdog competition

News Release

Eros Dunkin has just finished- a “Threepeat” as the Ohio South Central Region Sumdog Competition Champion, a first place finish in the three most recent competitions, May 2020, November 2020, and the latest April 2021 competition.

Sumdog is a K-8 computer Math and ELA fluency program where students practice skills aligned to state curriculum standards. Students log onto the Sumdog website and answer math questions while playing Sumdog games. All questions are adapted to the student, so everyone has an equal chance of winning.

When they first start using Sumdog, students complete a diagnostic test. The contest starts once the diagnostic test is complete.There is a maximum number of questions per student and results are based on accuracy. Even if you can only get on the computers for a short period of time, a student or class can still win.

The top three classes in the Sumdog competition win a subscription to Sumdog’s premium teaching tools. There are also participation awards and certificates for top students. Eros’s winning score was 994 correct answers out of 1000 questions.

Eros is the son of Randall Dunkin and Olga Cruz-Zelaya of West Union. Congratulations to Eros, Mrs. Monica Pence and the first place North Adams TAG Sumdog team.

Follow this link for more information:www.sumdog.com/enter_contest.