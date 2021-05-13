By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

College Credit Plus (CCP), known formerly as post-secondary education, has greatly expanded in popularity since its inception in 1989.

College Credit Plus is Ohio’s dual enrollment program that provides students in grades 7-12 the opportunity to earn college and high school credits at the same time by taking courses from Ohio colleges or universities. In 1989, Ohio lawmakers enacted Post Secondary Enrollment Options for 11th and 12th grade students. It was expanded in 1997 to include the 9th and 10th grades.

“Southern State Community College has had a strong history of our area’s students participating in this program since its inception. Today, approximately half of our college’s students are also enrolled in high school and attend classes at one of our campuses, or even in their local high schools where they would have college-credentialed faculty,” said Southern State Community College President Kevin Boys.

One of the obvious advantages of CCP is it can reduce the time and cost of attending college after high school. Under CCP, students can complete college courses toward a degree or certificate, or explore college content that interests them.

“Ohio’s College Credit Plus program offers students who are college-ready and willing to do college-level work while still in high school (and even middle school) the ability to do so. The program is funded through a formula that the state has prescribed and it is at no cost to the student’s family. This is a tremendous cost-savings for a family trying to figure out how to manage and pay for their child’s college education. Students are permitted to take up to a full college load of classes each year, so if you think about it this way, if a student takes full advantage of the program, that’s the same financial benefit as a “full-ride scholarship” for a year of college in the traditional sense,” said Boys.

Some students even set the goal of graduating from high school with an associate degree at the same time, he said.

“We recognized 124 such students at the recent 2020 and 2021 Cruise-in Commencement. Others choose to take fewer college credits along with their regular high school curriculum or delay their participation until they are certain of their readiness to do so. College credits are guaranteed to transfer to the other state universities and colleges, and most of our private colleges in-state and out-of-state are liberal in their transfer policies as well. An important ingredient to maximizing the program, however, is making sure courses selected will not only transfer but also apply to the degree that a student is pursuing. Because of the substantial financial benefit, College Credit Plus has been a widely used tool to reduce or eliminate the need to borrow for college,” said Boys.

Aside from the financial savings, it also saves a student time and allows students to progress through their education and get right to the career they want to pursue, he said.

“It is not uncommon for a student to graduate with their bachelor’s degree at the age of 20 ready to begin a career or continue on to graduate, medical, or law school,” said Boys.

Vice=President of Academic Affairs Dr. Nicole Roades of Southern State Community College, a graduate of Peebles High School, was one of the earliest to attend post-secondary education in the early 90s.

“I wasn’t obviously the first, but I did start participating when there weren’t a lot of people doing it. I think I was participating in the 1992-94 era, and if I’m not mistaken, it felt like there were maybe five or 10 other early college students in the college at the time. It was small enough to kind of know who was doing what, and that was actually from my school. I’m sure there were more, but I was definitely a product of the earlier days when there were fewer high school students on campus,” said Roades.

Even with the lack of popularity at the time, Roades recognized the obvious advantages to attending a post-secondary program.

“The opportunity to get your first two years of college basically tuition-free was one of the obvious advantages. I enjoyed the challenge. I wouldn’t say I got bored with high school, but as a lot of high school students do, sometimes you’re eager for a change of scenery at certain points in your life. So, being able to participate at the college and just be in a different environment was good for me, personally. I think, too, just the jumpstart on a lifetime of education that I knew was in-store allowed me to get into the job market earlier. I got through my other college experiences a few years earlier than a lot of my peers, so there was some gratification that came with that. I’d say probably the most appealing aspect, at least initially, is the fact that you can get an early start on college and you’re basically doing it tuition-free. So, obviously, the savings to the individual student and their family is pretty tremendous. It’s a great opportunity,” said Roades.

Having experienced the life of a high school student attending post-secondary, Roades has some advice to lend to those considering the path.

“One of the things, and I actually encourage my own kids in this direction, is just be ready to be accountable for yourself. Entering college as a young person, while it may be somewhat of an anomaly or something different, does not change the fact that it’s still college and there are still very high expectations of all students. One of the things [I lend] anytime I get an opportunity to council with the family, even my own is really just be accountable for yourself and get ready to work hard. It is not easy. There’s a reason that you would typically finish your high school experience before going to college, and that’s to prepare you for college,” said Roades.

When you change the order of those things, it certainly is more challenging, so be prepared for that, she said.

“College is not an extended high school. Credits that you earn at college stay on your transcript for life, so regardless of whether you’re 18 or 25, those credits stick. If you approach College Credit Plus with this idea that it’s an alternative to high school, you may be in for sort of a rude awakening, because you have to push your sleeves up and be ready to work hard. It is advanced learning, and I think again that accountability. Parents oftentimes feel like they still have a voice in their student’s education, which they should have a voice, but it’s not at the granular level that they might have at the elementary or high school level, so that’s kind of a learning curve sometimes for parents. So, the more a student is able to be accountable, in charge of their own learning and guide themselves, the better off they’re going to be,” said Roades.

Attending post-secondary was just the beginning for Roades’ prolific path of education toward her career. As a graduate of high school and Southern States Community College, Roades already boasted an Associative Arts Degree. From there, she transferred to Northern Kentucky University as a junior and completed with a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Management.

She would go on to pursue a Master’s Degree through the University of Pheonix in Organizational Management, before taking a doctoral program at Antioch University. In 2011, she would receive her doctorate in Leadership and Change.

“Getting the jump start on those two years at Southern State was really the catalyst for all of that,” she said.

At North Adams High School, Alyssa Mays, a senior, pursued CCP to satisfy a similar plan toward receiving a doctorate.

“I started attending Southern State as a CCP student when I was a sophomore, so I went the fall of my sophomore year and took two classes at first, and then two classes my second semester,” said Mays.

Mays had gained an interest in CCP through her friends that had received their Associate Degrees through the program.

“I had an interest in CCP through some of my friends that received their associates. I thought it was a really good idea to start a little bit early as a sophomore just to get a taste of what it would be like and to see if I would be able to handle the classes and the coursework. I was really excited to get started in the CCP program because I knew that it would give me a head start on my college education and that I would be able to have a lot of classes free,” said Mays.

A strong proponent for post-secondary education, Mays highly recommends the program.

“I know it’s not for everyone. I have always encouraged underclassmen and my family and friends to get involved with this kind of opportunity because I was so pleased with my outcome. I’ve had a great experience with CCP. All books, fees, tuition, things like that are paid for, so my education was completely free. I have great teachers, the administrators at Southern State were amazing. I’ve also heard really good things about the other CCP programs with the other colleges through my friends. So, I’ve had a fantastic experience and I highly recommend it to everyone,” said Mays.

Mays plans to attend Marietta College and continue her education. She will be majoring in Biology, with a minor in Psychology, on a track to pre-med as she pursues her doctorate in Ophthalmology.

Jenna McClanahan, a senior from Manchester High School, began attending the CCP program her junior year.

“I wanted to get ahead in my college classes that way I wouldn’t have to take as many when I actually get to college. I’ll be more ahead,” she said.

After attending the program, McClanahan is glad she went.

” I’m still pretty involved in sports and academics at the high school. I don’t take any classes there, but I still get to spend time with my teammates at track practices and things like that,” said McClanahan.

In the fall she will be attending Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, with plans to major in Early Childhood Education.

“The first step [to attend CCP] is for the students and parents to attend one of the information sessions at their high school and let their high school know of their intention to participate. This year’s deadline for that notification was extended to May 1 due to the pandemic, but school districts and colleges are permitted to accept later notifications if they decide to do so. We urge students and their parents to find out all that they can before deciding to participate. After all, it is college, and it’s a big step. Our partnering high school counselors and college advisors work hard with our students to help them make thoughtful decisions about their course load and career aspirations, and to ensure students meet requirements for both the high school and the college,” said Boys.

More information can be found at https://www.ohiohighered.org/collegecreditplus or on Southern State’s website at www.sscc.edu.