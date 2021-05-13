North Adams, Peebles win team titles at County HS Track Meet

Peebles senior Bryce Willoughby competes as part of one of the Indians’ relay teams in the May 5 Adams County Meet. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

One day after North Adams hosted the Adams County Junior High Track Meet on May 4, it was West Union High School playing host to the high school version as track squads from the four county schools gathered to compete for a year’s worth of bragging rights. On a chilly night that was perfect for running, those bragging rights for 2021 belonged to the girls squad from North Adams and the boys squad from Peebles, as both were crowned team champions for this spring.

With the two team champions crowned, following is a list of all the individual and relay winners from the May 5 meet, all of who can stake claim to being the best in the county for 2021.

Girls Shot Put: L. Gill, North Adams (29’2.5”)

Girls Discus: L. Gill, North Adams (81’11”)

Girls High Jump: K. Grooms, West Union (4’8”)

Girls Long Jump: S. Kendall, North Adams (16’6”)

Girls 4 x 800 Relay: West Union (11:48.21)

Girls High Hurdles: O. Wright, North Adams (18.28)

Girls 100M Dash: P. Johnson, Peebles (12:49)

Girls 4 x 200 Relay: West Union (2:01.36)

Girls 1600M Run: M. Toole, North Adams (5:19.36)

Girls 4 x 100 Relay: North Adams (54:02)

Girls 400M Dash: Grooms, North Adams (1:07.62)

Girls Low Hurdles: S. Kendall, North Adams (49.94)

Girls 800M Run: L. Gray, Peebles (2:26.8)

Girls 200M Dash: K. Buttelwerth, North Adams (27.14)

Girls 3200M Run: Katy Seas, Peebles (12:55)

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: North Adams 4:39)

Boys Discus: T. McDonald, Peebles (111’8”)

Boys Shot Put: G. Workman, Peebles (37’5”)

Boys Long Jump: C. Oldfield, Peebles (18’8”)

Boys High Jump: J. Campbell, North Adams (6’0”)

Boys 4 x 800 Relay: Peebles (9:50.7)

Boys High Hurdles: Edmisten, West Union (19.09)

Boys 100M Dash: C. Reed, Peebles (11.66)

Boys 1600M Run: H. Crum, Peebles (5:10.9)

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: Peebles (48.74)

Boys 400M Dash: C. Hesler, North Adams (34.90)

Boys Low Hurdles: H. White, Peebles (49.18)

Boys 800M Run: C. Hesler, North Adams (2:12.7)

Boys 200M Dash: J. McDowell, West Union (24.38)

Boys 3200M Run: C. Darnell, North Adams (11:29)

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: North Adams (3:56.94)

Final Team Standings:

Girls- North Adams 105, West Union 65, Peebles 46, Manchester 15

Boys- Peebles 97, North Adams 75, West Union 61, Manchester 7