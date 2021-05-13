National Day of Prayer a moving success

“You can’t quarantine the American spirit, and you can’t quarantine the power of God,” said Tim Throckmorton, featured speaker at the National Day of Prayer event. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The National Day of Prayer was successfully held on April 6 in Adams County.

By 6 p.m., the courthouse square was filled with attendees as community members packed in with their chairs, stood, or sat in their cars to witness the event. Although the sky was gray, the rain scarcely dared to fall to ruin the occasion.

The event opened with the local Color Guard, and after posting the colors, the Girl Scouts, along with crowd participation, pledged allegiance to the flag, the Bible and the Christian flag. With her usual shine, Maria Sexton sang the National Anthem.

After an opening prayer by Amanda Greenlee, Commissioners Diane Ward and Ty Pell delivered their proclamation to instate May 6, 2021, as the National Day of Prayer in Adams County.

Ward introduced Pastor Phil Fulton and welcomed him to the podium.

“It is such a privilege to be here at the Adams County Courthouse. I want to thank the Commissioners for making this possible that we can all gather here today. As Pastor Tim [Throckmorton] and I were talking, you know what? This is America. This is what America is about, our freedom, and where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty. There is freedom. As we gather together, we need to make the most of it, and we need to keep standing up for the freedom that we have in our nation. I’m thankful that we serve a risen Savior; one who never changes, never fails. I’m thankful for every one of you that is here this evening. I am the president of Adams County for Christian Values, and we’re always trying to beat the bushes to get pastors, lay members and everyone to come and be a part of that. We try in every way we can to touch people in our county for moral clarity and to keep the morals standard where they need to be in our county. I’m sure every one of you stands for that,” said Fulton, the crowd roaring up with applause.

Fulton introduced keynote speaker Pastor Tim Throckmorton. Throckmorton is the Midwest Director for the Family Research Council, President of LifePoint Ministries, is on the board of the faith-based Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and the Ohio Family Policy Council.

“Paul wrote to Timothy, ‘God has not given us the spirit of fear.’ This is not how we adapt or how we live. We are to be ready, we are to be equipped and we are to be engaged. There is an old general superintendent by the name of Talmadge Johnson who sowed into my life, ‘the world at its worst needs the church at its best.’ This is who we are as a nation. Prayer fueled the great awakening that sowed the seeds into the colonies, bringing forth incredible moments of clarity and dependence upon God. In early 1774 in Virginia in the House of Burgesses when they heard that the king of England imposed the Boston Port Act to shut down commerce to the colonies, the leaders in Virginia, folks like George Mason, Richard Henry Lee and Thomas Jefferson thought it would be a good idea as a first move to call for a day of prayer and fasting,” said Throckmorton.

“Then, they were planning to come together and do nothing but pray and fast. The king’s appointed governor, Lord Dunmore, heard about it. He came into the chamber of the House of Burgesses waving the resolution, castigating them for not calling on the king, and he fired them. He dismissed them, and a tall Virginian in the back of the room by the name of Goerge Washington stood up and said, ‘gentlemen, follow me.’ They went down the street to a place called Rolly Tavern, and while there, they passed, again, the resolution and did have a day of prayer and fasting. But then they said, let’s gather for maybe the first time and discuss coming together and uniting as colonies or states,” said Throckmorton.

“Last year, I heard [former] Vice President Mike Pence on one of our calls say something that I haven’t forgotten. He said, ‘the gospel was made for times like these.’ Let me suggest to you, that you were made for times like these. These children and these young families that are here tonight witnessing their elected officials, their pastors, their community coming together just to pray on the steps of their county courthouse. It doesn’t happen all over the world, but it happens in America,” scontinued Throckmorton.

You can’t quarantine the American spirit, and you can’t quarantine the power of God, he said.

“Let me suggest to you as we live in a day where not only is the Bible questioned and the biblical understanding of the truth of scripture is vacant in many hallways of governance around the nation, portals of education and in many universities. Let me suggest to you that there are those who don’t believe in the power of prayer like we do. But I know that God still answers prayer, and for prayer to be effective, I believe first of all we must have a heart that is honest before God. John 15:7 records ‘if you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you.’ Here me, promises have premises,” said Throckmorton.

If we abide in Him, we as a nation, if we abide in Him, if we turn to Him, if we trust in Him, if we depend on Him, God will and can bless this great nation, he said.

“We must be forgiving and loving, even to those who despitefully use us. We at the Family Research Council have a lot of folks who don’t care for our opinion and don’t care for a biblical world view, but we love them just as much as we love everyone else, and every church and every pastor in this community feels exactly the same way because if we are going to touch people for the sake of Christ, we’ve got to love people like Jesus loved people. Let me say that prayer does some things. It makes us wait. I heard it said years ago that you can’t really pray and really worry at the same time. If you’re going to pray, then you’re going to pray. You can’t mix the two together. Faith and prayer as we trust God make us wait,” said Throckmorton.

“I don’t know about you, but over the last year, 2020 into 2021, I have begun to see things through God’s eyes like I never have before. Did you know God’s at work even in the worst of times in our eyes? God’s at work even in chaos. God’s at work even when the bottom falls out and things go wrong, He’s still in control. Prayer quiets our hearts, and prayer activates our faith. I love what the Apostle Paul says to us, ‘for our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory; while we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal. For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens,’” said Throckmorton. .

“This is the United States of America. This is a nation that was founded upon the word of God and the truths of scripture. We must never forget this powerful friend, and this moment, as a nation, may we be reminded once again on this National Day of Prayer that our faith must be in the God of heaven who made us, who created us and who has blessed us and made us a nation. If we stand firm, and if we stand true, then there are millions yet unborn that will be blessed because of our faithfulness, because of our prayers and because of our trust in the living God. May those who come behind us find us faithful. The gospel was made for times like these, and so were you. God bless you,” said Throckmorton, dismounting the podium with a final sendoff of applause.

Following Throckmorton, there was praise and worship by Terry Fite, business prayer by Mark Wickerham, education prayer by Diane Tomlin, family prayer by Jack Tomlin, government prayer by Mark Tolle, media prayer by Carter Vogler, military prayer by Brian Seaman and pastors and churches prayer by Owen Applegate.

A select piece by Amanda Greenlee, and as the event came to a close, music was performed by Julie Horsley and Karen Boldman.

“The National Day of Prayer event was such an inspiration for everyone that had the privilege to attend. Our great nation was founded upon God and His abounding grace. It was wonderful to see our area Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts conduct the flag and pledge ceremonies. Ms. Maria Sexton performed wonderfully as she led everyone in our nation’s anthem. The song service was such a blessing as Terry Fite, Amanda Greenlee, Julie Horsley, and Karen Boldman sang praises to our Lord and Savior. Key-Note Speaker Tim Throckmorton gave an excellent speech on our nation’s forefathers and how they depended upon God for His guidance as they developed the rights and privileges of our great nation. Our County’s National Day of Prayer event was truly uplifting,” said Commissioner Ward of the event.