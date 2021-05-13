Adams County Library News

By Allison Burton

Come join our team! The Adams County Public Library is currently hiring two part-time Library Pages at 20–29 hours per week, starting at minimum wage. Successful candidates must be willing and able to work at any of the county library locations in Manchester, North Adams, Peebles, or West Union. Successful candidates must know the Dewey Decimal and Alphabetical systems for shelving.

Candidates will also need to know how to clean library materials and assist the public in locating items on shelves. Candidates will be asked to carry out any other routine tasks assigned by the Public Service Team Leaders. If you are interested in the position, please drop off a resume and application at any of our library locations. Applications received by May 14 will receive priority consideration. Send any questions Attn: Nick Slone, Executive Director at sloneni@adamscolibrary.org. No phone calls, please.

Remember, all Adams County Public Library locations have restored our original operating hours. Each library branch is now open from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Patrons are able to walk in and browse our collections, use public computers, borrow and return items, and attend outdoor storytimes. Our contact-less drive-thru and curbside services remain available at all locations. Everyone two years old and older is required to wear a face covering at all times in the building and during outdoor programs. If you do not have a mask, one will be available for you at no charge. Six feet social distancing is also required, and all patrons are encouraged to limit their time in the library. Children under 12 years old must be chaperoned by an adult at all times. Each branch has a limited capacity, so visitors may be asked to wait outside for availability.

Each Adams County Public Library branch’s weekly Curbside After School Meal Program will end the week of May 17. The last serving days for each library location are as follows: West Union Library – Monday, May 17; Peebles Library – Tuesday, May 18; North Adams Library – Wednesday, May 19; and Manchester Library – Thursday, May 20. Remember, in this program, children ages 18 and under are eligible to receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week, along with a kids craft kit. Children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up these meals from 3 – 5 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the child’s name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Replacing this food program is our Summer Curbside Meal Service Program, which will start June 1. The only difference between these programs is that serving times will change to noon – 2 p.m. Each library branch’s serving days will remain the same, and parents as well as caregivers will still be able to pick up meals for their children.

Library Resource Spotlight: Wondering what kind of tree is in your yard? Check out What Tree Is It?, an easy-to-use online resource that helps you identify a tree by searching through images of various leaves and fruits to find the best matches. Once you’ve identified the tree, you can read a basic description and fun facts about it and discover other trees common in Ohio.

For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website: adamscolibrary.org.