Peebles Council discusses new Oliver Fire Dept., blight properties

Peebles Village Council met on May 4 to discuss the Oliver Township Fire Department, the addition of a crosswalks and blight properties.

“As most of you probably know, we’re building a new fire station thanks to COVID-19 funds. We also share the excellent service of the Peebles Fire Department. It’s amazing for a small township to acquire the funds that we did, and meet the criteria. We started at the end of November, December we had to have it under the roof and weathered in. So, only with the help of a lot of good contractors that we could do that. It’s going well, we’re near completion. Mid-to-late this month we’ll have it [finalized], and the fire department will be able to move into it. Commissioner Ty Pell encouraged me to come here today and share with you where we’re at. He encouraged me to talk to you in reference to possible financial assistance with some of the fire appliances and gear for the first responders. The service that they provide us, we feel that it’s an excellent service, and we’re very happy with it,” said Chuck Emert of Oliver Township Fire Department.

Emert also discussed the possibility of extending the lease with additional costs built in.

“The old fire station has been remodeled. The health department is going to use that to service — mainly, but not only — the Amish community. We have about 126 families. Dr. [William] Hablitzel is very excited about using what we’re calling the Emergency Response Center. The Adams County Regional Medical Center has come and met with us three times. Now that the venture [with University of Cincinnati] is looking like it’s going to work, they’re interested in using the facility a couple of days a week with doctors that are in training. There again, they’ve met with the Amish community. They’re trying to develop [a system to] pay so much a month, and the hospital will provide them with ongoing shots and that. This week, we are grinding and sealing the floor of the new facility. Ty Pell mentioned there would be funds coming back to the village,” said Emert.

Fiscal Officer Jayme Eldridge said the Commissioners are giving $90,000 of funding back to the village on top of the additional CARESAct monies. It is not currently known when the additional funds will be received.

“[With] material costs, this project has been rather difficult to manage. I’m not complaining at all. We’ve worked with some excellent contractors, and the Amish community is really a giving community. So, I’m here very excited, but we kind of feel that we both benefit from the fire department as far as the communities, and we would love for you to at least consider joining with us to help us with some of the costs for the fire department,” said Emert.

Councilwoman Tammy Crothers inquired about the lease agreement.

“They pay us to provide fire protection for them. We talked, me and Chuck, at maybe looking at a 10-year agreement, but each year may be a two percent or three percent raise to cover the cost of everything going up. The SBA’s have to be annually tested, the bottles have to be tested every five years, we got pump tests, ladder tests, all of that stuff goes up. To help offset some of the costs with that, maybe filtering that into the new contract to help cover some of that. He feels, and I kind of feel that the $14,000 we get in contract services really should be more for the general operating purpose of insurance, fuel, wear and tear, equipment breakdowns, things of that nature; mainly repairs and operation,” said Fire Chief Mike Estep of Peebles Fire Department.

Estep also mentioned that having just acquired the new building, it would be terrible to move in only to be evicted.

“Not only that, they just got a new building. It would be terrible for us to move in, be in it two years, and a new set of trustees come in [and evict us.] So, we’d like to look at something for more insurance down the road, but also to help us to build costs into the contract services to stay afloat,” said Estep.

Emert said he thought it could be done in the next few months.

“We’re interested in obtaining your services. As a business person, I think it should be an auto-renewal, where if both parties are still happy and interested in renewing, it’s just a signature on both sides. As far as longevity, I see the value there. You can plan on that income, and you can plan on taking care of our needs, as well,” said Emert.

A motion by Councilman Charles Countryman to approve the Mayor and Police report was seconded by Councilman Dave Stephens, the council agreed.

A motion by Countryman to approve the minutes of the April 6, 2021, regular meeting, and the Water and Sewer report was seconded by Councilwoman Connie Kidder, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilman Norman Newman to approve the Treasurer’s report was seconded by Councilwoman Eugenia Gordley, the council agreed.

“We got a call from a woman who has a handicapped child. She lives down here across from the football field, and she pushes him over to the walking path. She has asked for a crosswalk. Is it a good idea? There would have to be signs put up and lines put down for her to walk across. I wouldn’t want her to get hurt. She deserves some kind of an answer. I’m willing to put the crosswalk there, I have no problem with the crosswalk,” said Village Administrator Danny Pertuset.

Village Solicitor Randalyn Worley said if they’re going to do a crosswalk, they need lights.

“Just to get somebody’s attention. You think about the traffic with kids over here anyway with the ballfields. If we’re going to do something like that, it needs to be noticeable,” said Worley.

The topic will be pursued further by the Council at a later time. Pertuset also sought permission to pursue financial figures for signage in regard to the community building.

“Since the Land Bank has come into existence, the village has taken on tearing down some properties. The Land Bank has helped out and torn down some properties. I think we’ve got five right now, maybe six total that we’ve been fortunate enough to tear down. They come in, and they tear down an abandoned house, or a house on back taxes, or a house that’s burned, and we get it back in the tax base by selling the property or someone coming in and putting something on it. We’ve been successful with that,” said Pertuset.

Pertuset reported that nine more blight properties were turned into the Land Bank.

“Charlie and I went to the Land Bank meeting, and they said that if we gave them priority on the list we wanted, they would take on two properties right away. It would still be a 90 to 120-day deal. If they two this spring and two this fall, then we’re going to do three. So that’s seven of the nine properties we’ve slated. There are more properties, but if we would get lucky enough to get four or five of them done this year we would be heading in the right direction. That’s where we’re at. Every day we’re heading in the right direction,” said Pertuset.

Police Chief Matt Windle reported 140 calls for April.

A motion by Crothers to adjourn was seconded by Gordley, the council agreed.