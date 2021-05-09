North Adams rules in Junior High County Meet

Shown above is Manchester’s Madison Dunn, competing in the Adams County Junior High Track meet on May 3 at NAHS. (Photo by Mark Carpenter) With a jump of 13’1”, Peebles’ Angel Gray captured the county championship in the Girls Long Jump. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The track at North Adams High School played host to the 2021 Adams County Junior High Track meet on Tuesday, May 4. Of course, the only competitors in Tuesday’s meet were from the four county schools and in a meet that was completed rather quickly, it was the host team claiming a year’s worth of bragging rights. Both of the North Adams squads, coached by Laynee Davis and Casie Reed, were crowned champions by virtue of their first place standings in the final point tallies.

The following is the list of the winners of each event at Tuesday’s meet, those individuals and relay teams who can consider themselves as “County Champions”. at least until the 2022 meet rolls around.

Girls 100M Hurdles: Miley Snith, West Union (17.72)

Girls 100M Dash: Ashlah Staten, West Union

Girls 4 x 200 Relay: West Union (N. Polley, S. Armstrong, M. Thiel, E. Crawford) (2:08.5)

Girls 1600M Run: Katelynn Boerger, North Adams (6:21)

Girls 4 x 100 Relay: West Union (A. Staten, N. Polley, M. Thiel, M. Smith) (36.83)

Girls 400M Dash: Emma Crawford, West Union (1:09.58), Tatum Grooms, North Adams (1:09.58)

Girls 200M Hurdles: Kinsley Cornette, North Adams (39.38)

Girls 800M Run: Makenna Shelton, North Adams (2:45.8)

Girls 200M Dash: Ashlah Staten, West Union (27.75)

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: North Adams (K. Boerger, A. Armstrong, M. Shelton, T. Grooms) (4:56.57)

Girls High Jump: Katelynn Boerger, North Adams (4’10”)

Girls Long Jump: Angel Gray, Peebles (13’1”)

Girls Shot Put: Kristen Carroll, West Union (25’1”)

Girls Discus: Kiera Scott, Peebles (60’2”)

Boys 110M Hurdles: Grady Knechtly, Peebles (20.15)

Boys 100M Dash: Jaden Cockrell, West Union (12.3)

Boys 4 x 200 Relay: West Union (W. Traylor, C. Best, B. Taylor, B. Flaugher) (2:01.37)

Boys 1600M Run: Beau Hesler, North Adams (5:18.8)

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: West Union (J. Cockrell, H. Dearth, B. Flaugher, J. Smith) (52.74)

Boys 400M Dash: James Smith, West Union (1:01.14)

Boys 200M Hurdles: Darius Davis, West Union (28.99)

Boys 800M Run: Beau Hesler, North Adams (2:26.3)

Boys 200M Dash: Collin Tolle, North Adams (27.4)

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: North Adams (D. Pence, B. Hesler, K. Fannin, J. Hickey) (4:33.8)

Boys High Jump: Breestin Schweickart, North Adams (4’8”)

Boys Long Jump: Jaden Cockrell, West Union (15’1.5”)

Boys Shot Put: Caleb DeAtley, North Adams (35’5”)

Boys Discus: Chase Armstrong, Manchester (72’1.5”)