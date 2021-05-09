New 24/7 workout facility opening in West Union

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The county’s newest workout facility, Southern Ohio Barbell, located in West Union, opens its doors this month.

Owner Bryan Ferrell has an extensive background in fitness and has been participating in gym life since his youth. While formerly pursuing strength training, Ferrell now focuses on overall health.

“It’s always been a passion of mine. I’ve traveled a lot for work and went to a lot of different gyms with traveling. Adams County is where I was born and raised, and we just never really had a place to work out. I’ve always thought about putting something there, it just never materialized. Last year I started looking at equipment and putting together a business plan,” said Ferrell.

Ferrell wished to provide a service to the community, a facility accessible 24/7.

“A lot of people don’t get home until late in the evening, they travel to the city for work, or they work the night shift, different things. So, I wanted something that was accessible 24/7 and something that catered to everyone’s fitness needs,” said Ferrell.

The facility will cater to the needs of many, featuring equipment for cardio, athletes and strength.

“It’s a little over 7,200 sq/ft. There will be a child playroom — not a child care room because we’re not going to have staff — but it will be an area where the children can play. We have male and female showers. In front, we have a full range of cardio equipment. We have eight commercial treadmills, eight commercial ellipticals, a StairMaster, a couple of upright bikes; we have a broad range of cardio equipment. We also have squat racks in the back with bumper plates, a deadlift platform, a competition bench, dumbbells; we’ve definitely got it covered for our meatheads, too,” said Ferrell.

A soft-opening event will be held on May 14 from 5-8 p.m.

“It’s going to be a show and tell, invite people in to check out [the facility] to see what we have. We’re going to have a bounce house for the children to play in. Southern Ohio Inflatables will provide the bounce house. We’re also going to retail some supplements for pre-workout, protein, stuff like that, so we’re going to do some sampling,” said Ferrell.

Membership starts at $34.99 plus tax for singles, $64.99 for couples, and $74.99 for families.

“That’s with a six-month commitment. After that, it rolls into month-to-month. If you want to cancel, we just need a 30-day notice. If somebody wants to pay a year to six months in advance, we offer a limited discount for that. We also offer a 15 percent discount for our veterans, our EMT, Fire and Police. We’re also offering free daily passes for active-duty military so they don’t have to worry about signing up or pay. They can just come in and get a workout,” said Ferrell.

While the facility is still a work in progress, Ferrell has lots of plans for expansion.

“I would eventually like to have some classes in. I have to have some space to do that. It’s definitely going to be an evolving project,” said Ferrell.

Southern Ohio Barbell is located at 14434 State Route 41 in West Union. For more information, call (937) 701-6697 or visit SouthernOhioBarbell.com.