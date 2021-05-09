By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Another local high school athlete is ready to continued his academic and athletic career at the collegiate level. In a recent ceremony held on-campus, North Adams senior Hunter Hoop signed his letter of intent to continue his soccer career as a member of the Ohio Christian University Trailblazers men’s program.

“Hunter was an offensive and defensive threat that helped keep our team balanced,” said North Adams boys soccer coach Isaac Wooten. “His hard-nosed defense and his ability to distribute , shoot, and win the ball in the air made him one of the best all-around players to come through our system.”

“I’m not 100% sure where OCU will play him but no matter where they use him, he will be an asset. I’m excited to watch him play at the next level and have all the confidence in the world that he will be a great student/athlete.”

Ohio Christian University is located in Circleville, Ohio and is an NAIA school, competing in the River States Conference.