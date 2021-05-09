By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The wins continue to pile up for the Manchester Lady Hounds softball squad, with two more this week putting them in excellent position to pull off a 20-win season. The Lady Hounds stood at 18-6 at press time after wins over Western Latham on May 3 and Ripley on May 5.

The Manchester offense continued to put up impressive numbers as they scored 10 runs in each of their wins this week and boosted their team batting average for the season to .386. The win over Western was a 10-0 shutout, with the combined efforts int he center circle of Brooke Kennedy, Gabby Brown, and Emilee Applegate. Kennedy got the win to improve her record to 9-2 on the season.

The tone for Monday’s win was set with the first batter for the Lady Hounds in the bottom of the first. Shortstop and leadoff hitter Hannah Hobbs wasted no time, drilling an 0-2 pitch over the fence for a home run that got the scoring started and the Hounds made it 2-0 later in the inning on back-to-back doubles by Applegate and Yasmin Lucas.

While their pitchers were tossing up goose eggs, the Lady Hounds added three more runs in the bottom of the second getting a two-bagger from Hobbs and a three-bagger from Lucas in the scoring frame.

Manchester added single runs in the fourth and fifth, with Hobbs singling and scoring on an Applegate sacrifice fly and in the fifth Brown walked and came home on a base hit by Jenna Campbell that made it 7-0. The Lady Hounds put things totally out of reach in the bottom of the sixth when they added three more to their count, making it a run rule victory for the home team. Kennedy doubled and scored on an Applegate single and Lucas doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Later in the inning, a Harley Rideout base hit to center brought home both runners to make it 10-0 and end the contest.

It was a big day at the plate for Hobbs, who went 3 for 3 and scored two runs, raising her batting average to .520 on the spring. Emilee Applegate was 2 for 2 and drove home a pair, upping her average to .416, while Yasmin Lucas went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBI’s, and she is now hitting .425 for the robust Manchester offense.

Win #18 on the season came on Wednesday,May 5 as the Lady Hounds hosted Ripley on Senior Night. This one resulted in a 10-4 victory in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play, with the Manchester offense led by two hits each from Campbell and Abby Young and 3 RBI’s from Kennedy, who also pitched five innings for her 10th win of the spring.

The Lady Hounds were back in SHAC play on Thursday as they entertained the Fairfield Lady Lions.