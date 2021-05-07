By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Adams County Public Libraries will fully restore hours, reduce restrictions, and resume select programs and services on May 10.

All locations will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday Through Thursday, and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. All locations will remain closed on Sunday.

Patrons will be asked to limit their visit to two hours a day.

Alternatively, drive-thru and return services will continue to be available during open hours.

Symptoms checks will no longer before required at the door prior to entry, though patrons will continue to be expected to socially distance and wear a face covering over their nose and chin during their visit.

“We will be trusting patrons to self-monitor and stay home if they’re experiencing any symptoms of the virus,” said Adams County Public Library Executive Director Nick Slone.

Children two and above are required to wear a mask while visiting; children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

At this time, no food or drink will be allowed in the library. Similarly, drinking fountains will continue to be unavailable for the time being.

Staff will continue to sanitize high-touch surfaces frequently. Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipe stations will be made available to the public at each branch.

“Library materials are no longer quarantined due to updated guidance from the CDC, which states that the possibility of COVID-19 transmission via surfaces is low. Over the past year, there have been no documented cases of the virus spreading via library materials. Instead, library materials will continue to be sanitized when returned, so that they can be made available to the public sooner. This means that your item requests will be filled much more rapidly,” said Slone.

All public computer stations will be available for one-hour sessions with automatic one-hour extensions if no one is on the waiting list.

Wi-Fi is available from the parking lot at each branch from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

While at the library, patrons can also browse the collections, borrow and return items such as hot spots, and attend outdoor story times.

Weather permitting, each branch will have a weekly outdoor story time at 11 a.m. on the following days: Monday at the Manchester Library (937-549-3359), Tuesday at the North Adams Library (937-386-2556), Wednesday at the Peebles Library (937-587-2085) and Thursday at the West Union Library (937-544-2591).

This program is designed for preschoolers and families. Patrons must call their local library to register for the program.

“I’ve loved books and libraries ever since I was a little kid, always barely able to contain myself when the bookmobile parked nearby my family’s farm, and I know many people have had similar experiences. With all the uncertainty of the past year, the staff, Board of Trustees and I are overjoyed that we have the opportunity to restore our full operating hours,” said Slone.

Services will continue to be expanded as pandemic conditions improve.