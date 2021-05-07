By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

In the early morning of April 25, three students from local karate school Zanshin Karate-Do in Manchester, Ohio, returned triumphantly after placing in a tournament in Celina, Ohio.

Zanshin Karate-Do was started two years ago by Sensei Dakotah Brown and currently operates out of Manchester Fire Department. Classes are held every Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

Brown was a former student of Tae Kwon Do in West Union, Ohio, before obtaining his black belt at Universal Karate in Bethel, Ohio. After leaving the Army and becoming a police officer, Brown took the opportunity to open his own school in Manchester.

“Most of these kids started with me. We’ve been here two and a half years. It’s turned out well, we have good kids,” said Brown.

Early on Saturday morning, Brown and his students made the journey to participate in the Stone Tiger Challenge, a tournament and benefit to raise money for the Cancer Association of Mercer County.

“It was a tournament to raise funds for their county cancer society. It’s an MVTA tournament, which is just an organization that promotes local martial arts tournaments in the tri-state area. They did sparring and forms, [or kata]. Sparring is [fighting], it’s what you’d think of if you ever watched Karate Kid. It’s what they were doing at the end. Kata is where you have a set routine, it’s almost like a dance,” said Brown.

496 individuals competed in the tournament, with up to 12 competitors in each division. Carlie Rison received third place in kata and sparring, AJ Stephenson received second place in sparring and Archer Fuson got fourth in sparring.

Over $17,000 was raised the Cancer Association of Mercer County.

“I’m so happy for them. I’ve already had my time in the sun. When I was younger, I won nationals and world championships; now, I get to stand on the sidelines and teach them and watch them be successful,” said Brown.

This would be the second competition Brown’s students have ever participated in and their first tournament since the pandemic started last year.

“Last summer I had them qualified and scheduled to go to the Jr. Olympics, but it got canceled. It was in West Virginia [last year], and I told the parents that it was too close to home not to take them. The worst thing that could happen is they go there and not place. At least when they’re older, they could put on their resume they were a Jr. Olympians, and how many kids in Adams County get to say that? I tried to do that for them, but hopefully, something will come around. If things get closer, I’d like to get them qualified and take them to a national championship in the next year or so,” said Brown.

Fuson, 11, was elated with placing fourth in sparring. He has been in Zanshin Karate-Do for two years.

“[I love] basically everything [about karate],” he said with a big grin and a laugh.

Stephenson, 14, has been with Zanshin Karate-Do since May 2019.

“I feel pretty great,” he said of his second-place win in sparring. He also placed fourth in kata.

“I like how [Sensei] teaches us to defend ourselves, and I enjoy the fun of it,” said Stephenson. He felt needing to defend himself was important.

“It’s starting to become a dangerous world,” he said.

Stephenson is excited to participate in potential tournaments in the future.

Rison, 26, is the second-oldest student in Zanshin Karate-Do. She joined two and a half years ago.

“I’ve always kind of liked karate, and then being a bigger person, I thought it would also be good to start getting healthy. It was a win-win, and it has improved my health quite a bit. I’m doing things that I didn’t think a person my size would be able to do,” said Rison.

Rison placed third in sparring and kata.

“I think it’s awesome. This has only been our second tournament, but it’s improved me a lot and I’m learning something new every time. It’s pretty cool,” said Rison.

Rison said that the class has become like a little family.

“I think it’s really cool. AJ is my brother, so it’s become a brother and sister thing. I have my own family and he’s still young and living with my mom, so it gives us quality time together,” said Rison.

While she is nervous to participate in future tournaments, she is no less excited.

To contact Zanshin Karate-Do, Brown can be contacted at (937) 798-9175 or at thezanshinkarate@gmail.com.