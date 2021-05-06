Adams County LibraryNews

By Allison Burton

We’re taking Storytime outside. Beginning Monday, May 10, all Adams County Public Library branches will resume their weekly Storytimes, targeted for preschool children. All Storytimes will last from 11 – 11:30 a.m. and will take place at the Manchester Library on Mondays, the North Adams Library on Tuesdays, the Peebles Library on Wednesdays, and the West Union Library on Thursdays.

Space is limited, so participants will need to preregister for each storytime by calling their local library branch. Storytimes will be held outside each library; in case of inclement weather, the program will be cancelled and families who preregistered will be contacted. During the Storytime, everyone aged 2 and older will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. To sign up, you can call the Manchester Library at (937) 549-3359, the North Adams Library at (937) 386-2556, the Peebles Library at (937) 587-2085, or the West Union Library at (937) 544-2591.

Calling all blood types! In honor of Wildlife Officer Kevin Behr, the Hoxworth Blood Center will hold a blood drive at the Peebles Library on Tuesday, May 25 from noon – 6 p.m. Any and all healthy adults are welcomed to donate much-needed, life-saving blood for use in our region. To schedule your appointment at the Peebles Library’s Blood Drive, please call Hoxworth at (513) 451-0910 or visit the link on our website: adamscolibrary.org.

Library Resource Spotlight: For those interested in current medical information, check out MedlinePlus! This government website has informative articles on many different health and medical topics, including COVID-19 and over 1,000 other disorders, diseases, and conditions. MedlinePlus also has health topic tutorials, interactive health check tools, games, videos of surgeries, and quizzes to increase your health, medical, and overall wellness knowledge. In addition, you’ll find facts on a variety of prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, herbs, and supplements to help you make informed health decisions. You can find all this and much more by visiting medlineplus.gov.

Remember, all Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Curbside After School Meal Program for children, ages 18 and under. Each child will receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week, which children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up. These free meals are available for pickup from 3 – 5

p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the child’s name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Our current operating hours for each branch’s curbside, drive thru, appointment, and walk-up services are as follows: Manchester Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. North Adams Library—Mondays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Peebles Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. West Union Library—Mondays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All Adams County Public Library branches are currently closed on Saturdays and Sundays. To schedule an appointment, please call your local library branch.

For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website.