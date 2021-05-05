Sandra K. Boldman

andra K. Boldman, 80, of West Union, Ohio, died Monday, May 3, 2021 at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth. She was born April 18, 1941 in Jay County, Indiana.

She is survived by children- four sons, David (Angie) Boldman of Mt Orab, Kenny (Pam) Boldman of Otway, Steven (Suzi) Boldman of Middletown and Ronnie (Betty) Boldman of West Union; two daughters, Crystal (Phil) Dixon of Wheelersburg and Mary Daughtry of New Jersey; nine grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is from 12 – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Chris Robinson will officiate.

The public interment is at the Kirker Cemetery in West Union.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, please wear a mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.