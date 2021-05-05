News Release

ALS is a life changer. Every 90 minutes someone is diagnosed with ALS, and every 90 minutes someone dies from this disease that does not have a cure.

May is ALS Awareness Month, and The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter wants to create awareness and understanding of this devastating disease by bringing attention to the needs of people with ALS in 55 Ohio counties. The Association is encouraging people throughout the state to fight ALS by registering for the 2021 Walk to Defeat ALS®, walking your way in your neighborhood or making a donation at ALSohio.org.

The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter serves nearly 500 people living with the disease along with their families, providing the very best care and support to improve the quality of life as people battle this terrible disease. The out-of-pocket cost of care for a person with ALS can cost up to $250,000 annually.

“Surprisingly, people with ALS have no financial support from insurance providers or government sources for many of their care and support needs,” said Marlin Seymour, Executive Director of The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter. “All chapter programs and services are provided free of charge, thanks to the generous contributions of individuals, businesses, and foundations in our community and from funds raised through the Walk to Defeat ALS®.

“Our experienced ALS healthcare consultants help people navigate their illness with independence, connection, comfort, peace of mind, and quality of life. These nurses and social workers make home visits, staff multidisciplinary ALS clinics at Ohio Health and University of Cincinnati, connect families with additional services, facilitate support groups, and more.

“Donor funding also provides patients and families with loaned life-enhancing equipment like wheelchairs, ramps, speech devices, and respiratory devices. Most importantly to many people, donors provide more than $150,000 annually in quality of life grants to cover disease-related expenses.”

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. eventually

fatal and there is no cure.

People who want to help fight ALS and support families living with the disease are encouraged to:

• Register for a Walk to Defeat ALS® in Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Lima, or Southeast Ohio by visiting ALSohio.org.

• Donate today at ALSohio.org to help in the search for treatments and a cure for ALS, and to support people living with the disease to live fuller lives.