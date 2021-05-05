Danny Palmer

anny Palmer, 46, of Manchester, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at his residence. He was born Sept. 1, 1974 in West Union, son of Daniel J. Palmer and Rosie Gulley Palmer, both of Manchester. He was preceded in death by his adored brother, Buddy Dean Palmer.

Danny, also referred to as Joey, was a big hearted, generous person, if he had to, he’d give you the shirt off his back. He loved sports, especially baseball, as well as hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time and helping his mother out at the Maysville Rotary Club.

In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by his K-9 best friend, Turbo, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon on Monday, May 10, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.

The family suggests contributions be made to the Maysville Rotary Club or Hospice of Hope, who has lovingly assisted the family in the past.