New Release

Southern State Community College President Dr. Kevin Boys was recently honored with the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction, the most prestigious award for community college presidents.

The Shirley B. Gordon Award is given to college presidents who have shown strong support of student success on their campus by recognizing academic achievement, leadership, and service among high-achieving students at their colleges. Recipients are nominated by students on their campus and are only eligible to receive the award once over the course of their career. College presidents with a minimum of five years of service can be nominated by their PTK chapter.

Southern State’s PTK Advisor, Susan Morris said, “Through his genuine, optimistic and transparent approach of leadership, Dr. Boys enthusiastically interacts with the chapter. Through monthly meetings with our officer team he encourages progress, offers resources and listens to them to gain a grater understanding of the overall college experience. He wants to know ‘how things are going out there’, in light of the transition to online learning and seeking to make improvements.”

Dr. Boys was chosen based on evidence of the important ways he has supported PTK over the years, how he has increased the awareness and accessibility of membership, and how he has encouraged student success.