Softball tournament pairings are announced

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The regular season is winding down and the four local high school softball teams are slowly starting to focus their attention to the postseason, and they now know where those postseason trails will begin. On the afternoon of Sunday, May 2 the verdict was in as the Southeast District Athletic Board revealed the sectional tournament pairings for Division III and IV, voted on by the district’s softball coaches.

Adams County has two softball teams in Division III and both of them have seen their struggles in 2021. The North Adams Lady Devils were still winless at press time, having had their season disrupted for over two weeks die to positive COVID test within the program. The Lady Devils will open sectional play on Tuesday, May 11, on the road at Lucasville Valley with a 5 p.m. start. If Coach Kelly Boerger’s squad can pull off a big upset, they would move on to the sectional finals on May 14, facing Crooksville.

Also in Division III are the West Union Lady Dragons, who sat with a record of 3-12 at press time. The Lady Dragons are guided by first-year head coach Hayleigh Worley and a re a young team, a work in progress, and their sectional tourney opener is also set for May 11. The West Union girls will be on the road, taking the long trek to Fairland to face the 8-13 Lady Dragons. An upset there takes the Lady Dragons to a sectional final on May 14 against #6 seeded Wellston.

The Division IV bracket was a head-scratcher as usual, with both the Manchester Lady Hounds and the Peebles Lady Indians on the bracket, but neither of their head coaches totally pleased with the draw itself.

Manchester was 13-5 at the time of the draw and were given a #5 seed, but have an excellent opportunity to capture a sectional crown as they will host 6-11 Eastern Pike on May 13 in a sectional final battle. A win there jumps the Lady Hounds to the district semis and a likely match up with #4 seeded South Webster, who also sported a 13-5 mark at the draw.

“We kind of made our own bed with a few of our losses,” said Manchester head coach John Kennedy. “But we did beat the #2 seed, who beat the #3 and #4 seeds. Our losses were to better teams and our win over Portsmouth Clay was the best win among the top five seeds.”“It kind of proves that your schedule means nothing. You might be better off scheduling easier games and just building up a great record.”

Also in Division IV, the Peebles Lady Indians, who have been steadily improving as the season progresses and are still unbeaten in conference play, and have two wins over Manchester, were rewarded with a #7 seed. The Lady Indians will open in a sectional title game, hosting #12 seeded Racine Southern on May 13 at 5 p.m. A win there propels the Peebles girls, still the defending Division IV regional champions, into the district semis on May 18, likely facing #2 seeded Portsmouth Clay.

“We would have liked to have been higher than a 7 seed,” said Peebles head coach Doug McFarland. “I was thinking we should fall around 4 or 5. Obviously voters only look at the number of wins. After a weekend of tough competition, we’ll get back to work on trying to win a league title. After that, we will start our scouting and preparation for Southern. After learning our seed and draw, the girls are looking forward to letting the voters know that we’re a lot better than they believe. We want to wish the best of luck to all the SHAC teams

in tournament play.”

The complete Division III and IV sectional brackets can be found at www.ohsaa.org.