Submitted News

On April 22, the 51st anniversary of Earth Day, 5five members and guests of the Adams County Wild Mushroom Club braved the 40-degree temperatures, rain and snow to hike the Knighton Trail at Shawnee State Park. The previous two-week temperatures had ranged from the 50’s to 70’s so it is definitely hard to predict spring weather. However, we were hopeful that previous sighting of morels and wet weather would reward us on our journey.

The first thing we noticed was that the weather was still favorable for a variety of flora in the forest. There were still viable spring wildflowers such as white Star Chickweed and Common Blue Violets. We found several other wildflowers that were just starting to come up such as white Trillium, Wild Iris, Foam Flower, wild Garlic, and Trout Lilly.

Concentrating our efforts uphill, plenty of green and orangish-yellow Turkey Tails (which are shelf mushrooms that grow on dead trees and have pores instead of gills on the underside) and False Turkey Tails (which are similar but have gills underneath), were spotted several times during the hike. Neither variety are edible but true Turkey Tails are used medicinally and are studied for anti-cancer properties. No morels yet!

Heading downhill toward the water, a group of 12 Devil’s Urns (Urnula craterium), (see pic), were spotted on a dead log among some leaves and moss. These mushrooms are also inedible but are unique due to their shape. Suddenly, instead of looking down for fungi, all heads shot up to spot an eagle that was heard. After flying around for a while, it perched across the lake in a tree and we got to observe it through binoculars. Several Kingfisher birds and Tree Swallows were skirting above the water as well.

We thought we heard another eagle in the vicinity but it turned out to be an osprey, which does look similar but has more white on its chest. Two members were fortunate enough to observe it plunging into the water to retrieve a fish. Also heard on the hike were Prairie Warblers and Mockingbirds.

Onward we searched and found evidence of old Oyster and Chicken mushrooms which are both choice edibles. Unfortunately, these were too old. Also found along the way were Fiddlehead Ferns and several varieties of moss. Then we noticed several trees that looked like they had been recently felled by beavers. Sure enough, we rounded a corner and found a magnificent beaver dam, which confirmed our suspicions. We rested for a few minutes to observe it as well as diving ducks that were in the area, and were impressed by how long they can hold their breath and where they popped back up.

After 3 ½ hours we decided to call it a day. Although we didn’t find any morels, the sun came out and everyone still enjoyed the hike. Some members stayed and had a picnic lunch.

Members that couldn’t attend the hike have reported finding morels in the previous week or two. Locally, Morels can be found from early April to early May. A member from Tiffin Township found 57 Half-caps, Grey, Black, and Yellow varieties. Another member has had success finding a patch under multiflora rose bushes in his yard and members from Monroe Township found four large yellow Morels along a creek bank.

In addition, members from Sunfish Township found about six grey and black Morels. Morel season is not over yet. Warmer weather is predicted next week so we will continue our search.