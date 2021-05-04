By Marsha McCormick, OSU Extension, Adams County, SNAP-Ed, Program Assistant

It’s time to get excited about the Adams County Farmer’s Market opening on Saturday, May 8. Vendors will line the area on the side of the courthouse in West Union offering local vegetables, herbs, flowers, eggs, meats, baked goods, honey, maple syrup, jams, plants and more each Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

As mentioned in our last article, select vendors at the 2021 market will be accepting SNAP benefits for the first time this season. Thanks to the tireless efforts of the market manager, Anna Adams, the Adams County Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) grant, and the Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition (ACHWC) for making this possible. The CHC grant, which is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through the Ohio Department of Health and is administered by the Adams County Health Department, provided funds for the market to purchase the EBT machine and an iPad to process SNAP payments. The ACHWC also provided financial support and is providing volunteers to man the EBT machine at the market. What a great example of our community working together to help Adams County residents have access to local healthy foods.

Also, for those 60 or older, the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons are again available through the Area Agency on Aging, District 7. Those who live in one of their ten service counties, which includes Adams County, and meet household income guidelines of 185% or less of the Federal Poverty Level can complete an application for coupons. Applications to receive $50 in farmer’s market coupons to be used this season are available at www.aaa7.org or by calling 1-800-343-8112. Coupons will be distributed on a first -come/first-serve basis per county based on postmark dates. Keep in mind that not all vendors at the Adams County Farmer’s Market accept these coupons and items that can be purchased with the coupons include only honey and fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs. More information is available at www.aaa7.org.

Having access to local foods allows us to know where our food comes from and gives us an opportunity to taste fruits and vegetables when they are at their peak flavor. Ultimately, the goal is to help us eat more fruits and vegetables to improve our overall health and reduce our risk of many chronic diseases. Plan to explore the Adams County Farmer’s Market this season and support our local producers. Follow them on Facebook to see a listing of items that will be available each week.