Myrna Campbell, loving wife and mother passed away April 27, 2021 at the age of 82.

Born July 18, 1938 to Alvin and Mary Farrell, Myrna graduated from Winchester High School and married Harold Campbell “Blackie” in 1956. S

he is survived by Harold Campbell, husband of 64 years; children, Jeff (Becky) Campbell, Tim (Brenda) Campbell, and Tracy (Eric) Luginbuhl; grandchildren, Kelly, Jake, Maggie, and Dale; great grandchildren, Ezra, Hayden, Kennedy, and Molly,; several siblings, many in laws, nieces and nephews.

Myrna worked as a hairdresser and spent many years at ball fields and gyms, though her true passion was music and dancing. She is now dancing in heaven.

There will be no service at this time.