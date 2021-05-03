Margie M. Miller, 85, of West Union, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at her residence. She was born April 4, 1936 in Wolfe County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Jeffery L. Taylor and Myrtle Ann Lutes Taylor. She was the widow of the late James R. Miller, who passed away in 2015. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sons, one infant and Jimmy Miller; siblings, Courtney, Palis, Leonard, Lula, Lea, Mary and Grace.

She is survived by her children, Mary Ann Miller of West Union, Betty (Sam Conley) Curtis of Seaman, Sue (the late Harold) Foster of West Union and Jeff Miller of West Union; grandsons, Jamie Bays, Josh and Justin Roades and John (Anna) Adams; twin sister, Rose Marie (the late Tom) Nussbaum of Cincinnati as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, 216 W. Mulberry St., West Union. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, at the funeral home. Pastor Larry Hoop will officiate. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery.

