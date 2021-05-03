Doris Edith (Beadle) Greer, 95, formerly of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at the home of her niece, Colleen Shiflett in Churchville, Virginia, where she had resided for the past 10 years.

She was born in Dagenham, Essex, England on Sept. 15, 1925, daughter of the late George Fletcher and Kate Elizabeth (Ison) Beadle.

Doris worked for the World War II war effort in London, England. She moved to the states in 1946, where she married her late husband, Paul Richard Greer on Dec. 23, 1946. They worked on their farm in Peebles, Ohio until his death in 1979. She was a member of the Wheat Ridge Presbyterian Church in Unity, Ohio and volunteered at the Eagle Creek Nursing Home. Doris was a longtime member of the Laurel Grange.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Lillian Stiddard, Betty Doll, Sybil Acord, and June Tompkins, and a brother, Arthur Beadle.

Surviving is a sister and brother-in-law, Alma and Terry Denyer of Cambridge, England, and many nieces and nephews in the United States and England.

Burial will be held in Kentucky alongside of her husband at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Churchville Fire and Rescue, Post Office Box 608, Churchville, Virginia 24421, The Talking Book Center, 1 Churchville Avenue, Staunton, Virginia 24401 or the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, Post Office Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Shenandoah, especially Mary, Melissa, and Brande for their compassionate care given to their aunt.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton, Virginia is in charge of her arrangements.