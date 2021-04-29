Orville Bussell, 84 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his residence.

Orville was born in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, on March 16, 1937, the son of the late Oscar and Sarah (Whitaker) Bussell.

In addition to his parents, Orville was preceded in death by three brothers. He is survived by his wife, Betty (Hasty) Bussell, whom he married on Sept. 28, 1957. He is also survived by his son, Roger (Christine) Bussell of Milford; a brother, Jim Bussell of Brodhead, Kentucky; four sisters,, Rissie Cromer of Brodhead, Kentucky, Lorene Walling of Lockland, Ohio, Lou Price of Reading, Ohio, and Clara Braymeyer of Newport, Kentucky. Orville will be missed by his two grandchildren and his great-grandchild.

Funeral services for Orville will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Phillip Doan. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mt. Leigh Cemetery, in Seaman.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.