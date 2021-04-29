Dean Boling, 62, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born Aug. 10, 1958 in Tollesboro, Kentucky, son of Betty Long Dockery of Vanceburg, Kentucky and the late Cecil Boling. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Sandy Vernatter Boling. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his cherished daughter, Samantha Boling-Jameson, and a sister, Janey Waldron.

In addition to his loving wife and mother, he is survived by his siblings, James Boling, Bill Boling, Artie Moore, Charlie Boling, Lewis Boling, Beth Ann Chancey, Jerry Boling, Christina Price, and Phillip Boling.

Dean’s wishes were to be cremated. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

Family suggests contributions be made at any 5/3 Bank under Sandy’s name.