By Mark Carpenter

The Manchester Lady Hounds softball squad has received an invitation to participate in the 2021 Cincinnati Reds Futures High School Showcase.

According to head coach John Kennedy, the New Richmond team dropped out of the Showcase and the Lady Hounds will take their spot.

In a normal season, the Showcase games would be held at the Roselawn Sports Complex. The Reds organization provided an announcer for the event. Skyline Chili passes out different coupons, gifts, etc. The teams were invited to a Reds game where they would parade around the field with the other participating teams and be seen on the big screen.

Unfortunately this is not your typical season, so the Lady Hounds will not get to take advantage of all of these activities. They will play at Williamsburg High School against a very talented Lady Wildcat team on May 2 at 3 p.m.

There will be an announcer from the Reds organization. By participating this year, the Lady Hounds will get the opportunity again next spring.

The admission of $5 will be paid at the gate.