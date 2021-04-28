Dusty Joseph, 56 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his residence.

Dusty was born in Washington Court House, Ohio, on Nov. 24, 1964, the son of Donald Joseph and the late Linda (Matthews) Joseph.

In addition to his mother, Dusty was preceded in death by his daughter, Casie Joseph. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Howard) Joseph, whom he married on Oct. 25, 2000. He is also survived by his son, Wylie Joseph of Peebles; his father, Don (Phyllis) Joseph of Washington Court House; and a brother, Donnie Joseph of Homerville, Ohio.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Dusty’s name to the SOMC Hospice, online at SOMC.org, or by mail to 1805 27th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.