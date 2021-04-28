Bernie Leonard, age 80 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Bernie was born Sept. 5, 1940 in Manchester, Ohio to the late Olen and Bessie (Hatfield) Leonard.

Survivors include his wife Dolly Leonard of Winchester; one son, Patrick Alan Leonard of Cleveland; one brother, Harry Leonard and Jane of Winchester; three sister-in- laws, Miriam Leonard of West Union, Alice Leonard of West Union, and Dorothy Roush of Mt. Orab; brother-in- law Tim Ingels of Georgetown; special nieces, Madena Leonard of Manchester and Vicki Leonard of Manchester.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Tom Claibourne officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.