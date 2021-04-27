Home Sports Peebles’ Porter fires no-hitter in win over Lynchburg Sports Peebles’ Porter fires no-hitter in win over Lynchburg April 27, 2021 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Already establishing himself as one of the premier hurlers in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, Peebles sophomore pitcher Zane Porter further cemented that thought with his performance at Lynchburg on April 20. In a 2-1 win for the Indians, Porter fired the first no-hitter if his high school career, leading the Tribe to their seventh win of the spring. (Photo by Mark Carpenter) View Comments West Union clear sky enter location 64.8 ° F 64.8 ° 61.5 ° 49 % 1.2mph 0 % Fri 68 ° Sat 73 ° Sun 76 ° Mon 68 ° Tue 48 ° Popular Articles Salute to the Hands that Feed Us 2024 September 25, 2024 Willa “Cricket” J. Chatman February 1, 2024 Cheryl Lana (Dillow) Daulton November 9, 2023 Kevin Cox September 28, 2023 Anita Kirker August 27, 2023