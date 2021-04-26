Roger Purtee, 73 years of age, of McDermott, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his residence.

Roger was born in Peebles, Ohio, on June 21, 1947, the son of the late Noah and Sylvia (Eubanks) Purtee.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by two sons, Bart Bray and Noah Sergent Purtee; and his sister, Brenda Wheeler. He is survived by his wife, Janie (Montgomery) Purtee. He is also survived by three sons, Jamie (Leslie) Purtee of Lynchburg, Eric (Mary) Elliott of Columbus, and Brandon (Jennie) Elliott of Peebles; and a daughter, Kimberly Gibson of Lucasville; as well as a sister, Linda Fitzpatrick of Florida. Roger will be missed by his 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.