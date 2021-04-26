Daisey Renee Wagner, 5 years of age, of Manchester, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at her residence. She was born Dec. 29, 2015 in Cincinnati, sweet daughter of Derek and Susie Roush Wagner of Manchester. Daisey was preceded in death by a sister, Yahyah.

While Daisey was taken from us all too soon, she will be remembered as a true fighter, all the way to the end of her earthly battles. May she fly high, peacefully and freely.

In addition to her loving parents, she is survived by her adored brothers and sisters, Heather, Cara, Grace, Hannah, Ryan and Ciara; her special Grandma, Linda Rossman; several loving aunts, uncles and cousins; special mother figure, Chyenne Willenbrink; and a special brother, Noah Willenbrink.

Daisey will be cremated. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

