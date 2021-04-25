Shirley A. (Mihalovich) Smalley, 80 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Shirley was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on January 9, 1941, the daughter of the late Nick and Katherine (Weaver) Mihalovich. Shirley owned and operated a small restaurant called the Possum Trotters Inn. In addition, she also worked for the Harvester Restaurant, Bob Evans and later worked for the Ross County Sheriff’s office as a cook until her retirement in 2010. Shirley especially enjoyed decorating cakes, making candy, working in her flowers, and watching birds.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers Ronnie Mihalovich and her twin, Tom Mihalovich; as well as her sister, Janet Walker. Shirley is survived by her son, Eldon Smalley, of Hillsboro; a sister, Linda (Frank) Nance, of Blue Creek; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Mihalovich, of Peebles. Shirley will be missed by her many nieces and nephews, especially her great-niece, Jeana (Kevin) Cross, and her dear friends, Joann Haslem, Catrina Wolfe, and Stacey Rainwater.

Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 1:00 pm, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Pastor Michael Parks. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from 11:00 pm until the time of the service, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in our online guestbook.