Avra Eugene Evans, “Gene”, 87 of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Crestwood Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Hillsboro, Ohio. Gene was born Sept. 3, 1933 in Blue Creek, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence “Bud” and Malissa (Fite) Evans.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Ruby (Lewis) Evans; two brothers, Buster Evans and Everrett Evans; and friend, Paula Hobbs. He is survived by his step-son, Virgil (Rosemary) Lewis; three grandchildren, Adam Lewis, Tammy Lewis, and Pamela Kidder; five great-grandchildren, Jarod, Ashley, Chloe, Lily and Addison; nieces, Jessie, Julia, Lavivian and Rut;, and many other family members and friends.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family with cremation.