Sean Michael Fisher, 31 years of age, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Sean was born in Springfield, Ohio, on Aug. 1, 1989, the son of James Fisher and the late Amy (Wisecup) Bumgardner.

Sean was preceded in death by his mother, Amy Bumgardner. He is survived by his father, James “Bootsie” Fisher of Springfield; a son, DaSean Fisher of Hillsboro; two daughters, La’ Niyah Fisher and Avalyn Fisher, both of Springfield; and his significant other, Sabrina Melhem of Miamisburg. He also leaves five brothers, Randal Cooper, Daniel Wolford, and Jacob Wolford, all of Peebles, and Jakar Fisher and Jayden Johnson, both of Springfield.

Private funeral services for Sean will be held at the convenience of the family on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The ceremony will be officiated by Larry Shiveley. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

