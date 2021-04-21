Denver P Conn, 85 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Denver was born in Lynx, Ohio, on March 8, 1936, the son of the late Herman and Mabel (Rothwell) Conn.

In addition to his parents, Denver was preceded in death by three sons, Jerry Conn, Trent Conn, and Travis Conn; his brother, Tracy; and his five sisters, Grace Henderson, Bernice Stewart, Margie Nesbit, Elsie Slack, and Lucille Potts. He is survived by his wife, Garnet (Wilson) Conn, whom he married on Dec. 6, 1962.

He is also survived by two sons, Chris (Robin) Con, of Peebles and Jamie (Nathania) Conn of West Union; and three daughters, Melissa (Matthew) Windle of Peebles, Melinda (Rodney) Detty of Chillicothe, and Karen Conn of Peebles; as well as a brother, Junior Conn of Grove City, Ohio. Denver will be missed by his 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Denver will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Bud Smith. Friends and family may pay their respects during visiting hours, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, April 23, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.