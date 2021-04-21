Debora Jean Jarvis, 61, of Peebles, Ohio, died Saturday April 17, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 11, 1959 in Cincinnati. She was preceded in death by parents William H. and Mary Elizabeth (Cravens) Jarvis, and several siblings.

She is survived by four loving daughters, Patricia (Matt) Walker, Jessica (Clay Adams), Joanne (Anthony) Johnson, and Felicia (Todd Hodge) Howard; previous spouse, Rick Howard; 13 grandchildren, Madison, Mathew, Makayla, Makenzie, Carsen, Abby, Broden, Rylen, Andrew, Clarissa, Liam, Bailey, and Kira; two brothers, Bill Jarvis and Richard Jarvis; one sister, Carolyn Ormes; many nieces and nephews and several friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is 12 – 2 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Rick Howard will officiate.

The public interment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, please wear a mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.