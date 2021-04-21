Audrey Parker, 88, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Oakview Retirement Home in Seaman. She was born Sept. 11, 1932 in Liberty Township, Adams County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry E. and Esta (Ayers) Morris. She was a homemaker and a member of the Bethlehem Church of Christ.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Leo Parker in 2006; daughter, Nancy Parker; brothers, David, Paul, Bearce, Bert, Charles, and Dale Morris; sisters, Genevieve Morris and Ann Sheffield.

Audrey is survived by son, Terry Parker and wife Marilyn of Decatur; daughter Judy Askren of Springboro, Ohio; brothers Floyd Morris and wife Anne of Russellville and Ron Morris and wife Elizabeth of Pompano Beach, Florida; sisters Thelma Wright of Mason, Ohio, Marlene Wagner of Hamilton, Ohio, and Freda Henke of Loveland, Ohio; five grandchildren, Amy, Scott, Becky, Pepper, and Ben; 10 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Bethlehem Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Tom Claibourne will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

During the funeral and visitation, face masks are required and social distancing rules will apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Church of Christ, 505 Bethlehem Road, Winchester, OH 45697.

Please sign Audrey’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.