Roxie Lee Royster, age 71 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. Roxie was born April 4, 1950 in Blue Creek, Ohio to the late Berlin and Hazel Hayslip. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Danny Royster.

Survivors include her husband, William Royster of West Union; four daughters, Teresa Lewis of Peebles, Brenda Cooper of West Union, Melissa Hiney of Dayton, and Cindy Royster of Seaman; two sisters, Peggy Grooms of West Union and Marsha Miller of Blue Creek; one brother, Bert Hayslip of Lynx; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Kelly McIntosh officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

