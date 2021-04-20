Ellen N Fisher, 70 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe, in Maysville, Kentucky.

Ellen was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on Dec. 27, 1950, the daughter of the late George and Ollie (Grey) Norris.

In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, John Fisher; and her sister. Ellen is survived by her sons, James (Janell) Fisher of Dayto; and Matt (Kristian Hughes) Fisher of Peebles. Ellen will be missed by her granddaughter, Elloise.

Funeral services for Ellen will be held at 6 p.m., on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Dave Hopkins. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

