Donald Lee “Butch” Wert, 74 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Christus St. Michael Hospital, in Texarkana, Texas.

Donald was born on Feb. 19, 1947, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late James and Marie (Baker) Wert.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by both his first wife, Susan (McIntosh) Wert, and his second wife, Flonnie (Mills) Wert; as well as his daughter, Joy Lynn Lloyd; and two granddaughters, Hailey and Heidi.

Donald is survived by his son, Jeff Wert of Peebles; two daughters, Pam (Todd) Landwehr; and Lisa (Felipe) Wert-Rea, both of Hamilton; and a sister, Sandy Spradling of Hamilton. Donald will be missed by his seven grandchildren, and his seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Donald will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Richard Lloyd. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.